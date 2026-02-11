Where Chiefs Land in Way-Too-Early 2026 Power Rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs took a way-too-early exit from their season last season. It was not even an NFL playoff exit; it was a regular-season one.

The Chiefs had a disappointing season last year, and now they will look to improve this offseason and get the right pieces in place to be back and better in 2026. The Chiefs did not play well last season, and they look like a team that did not know their identity. Next season, the Chiefs will have a lot of motivation and revenge on their mind.

The biggest thing for the Chiefs this offseason is making sure they get star quarterback Patrick Mahomes back at 100 percent. And that they do not put Mahomes on the field until he is ready to go at full strength.

The Chiefs have to give Mahomes good offensive pieces next season. Mahomes has been the player that the Chiefs put everything on. Next season, that is something they cannot do. The Chiefs' offense is going to be better next season with Eric Bieniemy back.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are going to be a team that wants to make the playoffs next season and show that their dynasty still has life in it. One thing that we need to make sure of is that the Chiefs make moves this offseason because if they stay the same, they will have the same results.

Pro Football Network released their Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings, and here is where they have the Chiefs at.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

14) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were disappointing in 2025 even before Patrick Mahomes got hurt. Once their star QB tore his ACL, the chances of turning the season around were dead on arrival. Despite finishing the year with a 6-11 record, PFSN's metrics indicate better things are ahead for them in 2026.

Before Mahomes got hurt, the Chiefs played seven games against postseason teams. They lost all of them, which is obviously a major concern, but they were all one-score games. That competitiveness bodes well for Kansas City in the new year, depending on Mahomes' recovery timeline. But they need to execute next season, or else they could make big moves.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a long way to go this offseason, but it is going to be hard to see the Chiefs not in the playoffs next season. With the right moves in terms of their roster, the Chiefs could look much improved and be back where we are usually used to seeing them.

