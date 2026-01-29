Which Free Agent the Chiefs Must Prioritize

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into next season optimistic that they can get be competitive once again and right back in the mix for the AFC. One of those reasons for optimism is that no matter what, their roster will look a lot different in 2026. The Chiefs' cap situation means that the Chiefs won't be able to bring back all of their pending free agents, even if they wanted to.

That means that they must make some tough decisions on players. For better or worse, Patrick Mahomes is going to come back to a roster that's changed. The pessimist will tell you it will result in them missing the playoffs once again. I say that change is exactly what this franchise needs right now. Which free agent must they prioritize to get the most positive change heading into next season?

Bolstering the Run Game

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one free agent each team should be targeting. It's no secret the Chiefs had a problem rushing the football last season, which is why Locker suggests they should go after Breece Hall in free agency to solve that problem.

"Hall posted a career-best 83.5 overall PFF grade last season, courtesy of an 83.7 PFF rushing grade and 17 runs of 15-plus yards. The Iowa State product specifically fits Kansas City’s zone scheme, recording the eighth-highest rushing grade on inside or outside zone since 2024 among qualified backs", said Locker.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The crazy thing is that Brett Veach had a chance to trade for Hall last season during the trade deadline, but refused to give up a third-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for him. There's no guarantee that Hall would've changed the outcome of their season, but seeing how wide open the AFC was this season, they could've beaten the New England Patriots and been representing the AFC in the Super Bowl right now if they had made that gamble.

"Moreover, his career 1.51 yards per route run could give Patrick Mahomes easier outlets. The Chiefs reportedly tried to acquire Hall at the 2025 trade deadline, and they could bring their interest in the New York standout to fruition in March".

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

As much as this would benefit the Chiefs, I doubt they'd give Hall the contract he's looking for, or that he'd take a cut to his pay to contend on a championship team. Their best bet to improve the run game is by drafting Jeremiyah Love , but even then, there's no guarantee he'll be available when they're on the clock.

