One Free Agent Chiefs Must Pursue

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a good season in 2025. The Chiefs did not meet expectations, and they fell way short of what they wanted to do this past season. It was a shocker when the Chiefs did not make the playoffs last season, because no one expected that from a team that was supposed to make the playoffs and be a contender.







They were too inconsistent all of last season long, and when they wanted to turn it up, it was too late, and they could not climb back in. The Chiefs could not climb out of the hole they created early in the season. Now they will look for a good start this offseason and for sure a great start next season.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs now have to look at the season, which was a failure, and make sure they do everything they can to improve this team and get better this offseason, to be back as the NFL knows this Chiefs team to be. One offseason could get it done, but the important thing is the Chiefs actually bring in players that will make the team better next season. They cannot just sit down and wait for other teams to make moves before they start making their own.

They want to be in the mix once again next season, and they will have to do that by making sure they address their problems they have both on and off the field. That is something they have not done well over the last few off-seasons, but now they have a lot of time to do so.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One Free Agent the Chiefs must go after

There are a number of top running backs set to be free agents, but the Chiefs should have New York Jets running back Breece Hall near the top of the list. Hall has been a reliable playmaker and has overcome injuries throughout his career, and plenty of people had him connected to the Chiefs around the trade deadline.

Hall's time with the Jets has clearly passed and he will be looking for a new situation in 2026. With the Chiefs needing their running game to level up this offseason, there might not be a better option on the market than Hall.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall will give the Chiefs the running back they have been searching for. Hall will also take a lot of pressure off Mahomes to do everything for the Chiefs' offense. That is what the Chiefs need for Mahomes next season, as he is coming off his injury.

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve identified the best stop for news on your beloved team. And, don’t forget to sign up for a FREE newsletter – with all the latest emailed each day …SIGN UP HERE NOW.