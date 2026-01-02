Which Chiefs Rookie Wants to Look the Part in Year 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A, B, C or all of the above? Brashard Smith could easily evolve into the NFL’s most exciting multiple-choice player.

The rookie officially ends his on-the-job training in Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). And after that, he has a simple goal for Year 2.

“Just getting bigger, stronger and actually, like, look like a running back,” Smith said after his final practice Friday. “You know, just actually look like a running back but still play exactly how I play. So that's just the biggest thing for me, just gaining weight and keeping my speed.”

A 5-10, 196-pound athlete out of SMU, Smith began college as a wide receiver at Miami before transferring to the Mustangs and metamorphosing into a running back. Truth be told, Andy Reid doesn’t really care how Smith’s listed on the roster. He does care, however, what Smith looks like when training camp arrives in July.

“I think good offseason strength training,” Reid said this week, “and eating right and doing all those things that you need to do to play that position over an extended period of time, I think will benefit him.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Adding muscle while keeping speed

Playing running back over an extended period of time, everyone knows, requires more muscle. But adding mass without sacrificing quickness and speed is an internal chess match. What helps, however, is that the seventh-round selection has a humble approach, loves football and simply wants to win.

So, hand him the ball 12 times a game. Get him one-on-one with a cornerback split wide, or as he did last week for the first time, put him back to return punts.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) goes to the locker room before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“I mean, it doesn't really matter to me,” Smith said. “I feel like I'm an athlete. Like, I could play anything the coach wants me to play. So just being available, also, at any position, I feel like that's a plus. And I feel like I've like I probably don't have just one name, but it doesn't matter to me. I like making plays.”

He made two big ones in last week’s 20-13 loss to Denver.

First, Smith got in the end zone for the first time on a 5-yard pass from Chris Oladokun, an enticing glimpse of what’s the come, especially when Smith gets the ball in space. The rookie juked Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton and broke his hogtie tackle at the 2-yard line. Riley Moss got caught in the wash, and Justin Strnad was too late as Smith powered into the end zone.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) attempts to tackle at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Then, in the fourth quarter, he nearly scored again – this time on a 44-yard punt return. The burst set up a game-tying field goal.

But the best part of Smith’s future is that the speedy rookie wants everything to slow down.

“Just slowing down,” Smith said with regard to his second season. “I feel like I played pretty fast, but just slowing down in my head and I feel like I'll be a way better player. Just slowing everything down in my head, just being confident. I feel like if I'm confident, then I'll be okay.”

