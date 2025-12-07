Why Chiefs-Texans Needs a Dose of Playoff Pat

We're still a few weeks out from the start of the 2025 NFL playoffs, but the Kansas City Chiefs can't think that way. For them, the postseason starts now, and every game from here on out is single-elimination.

At 6-6 with just five weeks left, their margin for error has been completely erased. Even running the table to get to 11 wins might not be enough to get this team into the postseason, but the Chiefs have to give themselves a chance.



That starts in Week 14's matchup with the Houston Texans. Both of these teams are viewed as two of the most dangerous potential playoff opponents in the AFC bracket, but neither is currently in the postseason picture. The Texans will be going into this game with just as much desperation and conviction as the Chiefs, but can Kansas City's experience prove to be the difference?



Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It all comes down to this



The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling overall, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having one of his best statistical seasons in years. He's currently on pace for 4,500+ yards, 31 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions on 65 percent completion. On the ground, he could reach 493 yards and six touchdowns rushing.



And yet, it hasn't been enough to lift the Chiefs above .500 this year. To stay alive in the playoff chase, Kansas City will need its two-time MVP quarterback to reach another level, and against an elite Houston Texans defense at that. NFL.com's Michael Florio believes that Mahomes is up to the task:



DeMeco Ryans on Patrick Mahomes:



“Patrick is still Patrick. Call him Houdini. Finds a way to make plays all over the field. That’s why this team has always been a threat.” https://t.co/wJcnkGD1Bw pic.twitter.com/toJx54WIkv — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 4, 2025

"A couple weeks ago, people were asking me if they should sit Josh Allen against Houston's defense. We know how that went: The reigning league MVP suffered through his worst fantasy outing of the season (8.1 points) in a 23-19 Bills loss.

After that game, I went on NFL Fantasy Live and advised sitting quarterbacks against the Texans. But I am willing to make an exception for this elite signal-caller, even with his offensive line in a compromised state. Houston is the toughest possible matchup a QB can have in 2025, with DeMeco Ryans' unit allowing fewer than 12 fantasy points per game to the position. Despite that, I will be starting Mahomes where I have him for a couple of reasons."



"First, he is Patrick Mahomes, and with the Chiefs at 6-6, this is a de facto playoff game. He’s been held under 22 fantasy points just four times this season. Plus, the Texans' one weakness is running quarterbacks. They have allowed a league-high 6.4 yards per carry to the position. That includes 10 explosive runs (10-plus yards) by QBs, the second-most in the NFL. Mahomes' legs have made him an elite fantasy option again, and we tend to see him run more in the playoffs. Between that and the catch-and-run touches Andy Reid can generate for his pass catchers, Pat remains in play despite the brutal matchup."

