Brett Veach's Comments Potentially Reveal Chiefs' Draft Plans

With the 2025 NFL season officially done and dusted, the coming weeks and months will be dominated by speculation and seismic-shift signings and trades, as free agency and the draft are at the forefront of every front office member across the league.

It is an unusual offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs , who find themselves in unfamiliar territory with a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite Patrick Mahomes being the franchise quarterback. This past season obviously did not go as planned, and it involved the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a torn ACL late in the season.

The upcoming draft presents an incredible opportunity for the Chiefs, as they need to address several needs with limited capital. While speaking with the media during his availability at the 2026 NFL Combine, Kansas City's General Manager Brett Veach broke down prospects at premium and non-premium positions in this year's draft.

Veach's Thoughts

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Veach was asked how he evaluates players at premium vs. non-premium positions, especially considering that the Chiefs will be selecting from No. 9 barring a trade.

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great question. And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there. You see them in free agency," Veach said. "But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker [Sonny Styles], the Notre Dame running back [ Jeremiyah Love ], the safety from Ohio State [Caleb Downs]. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they're hard to find."

“And with those guys, the problem with those guys is they're hard to find, and they don't really become available in free agency," Veach continued. "Some of those other positions, they're good players; you'll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions. So, that's kind of the things you have to wait for, kind of go through and weigh out all the options. But at the end of the day, I think he's one guy that's going to come in here and be a great contributor on the field, off the field, and stick to that old mantra, take the best player available, right?"

Main Takeaways from Veach's Comments

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There is much to unpack from the above excerpt, and it potentially reveals the Chiefs' front office's vision for the upcoming draft. In the NFL, quarterback, left tackle, and edge rusher are universally acknowledged as the premium positions on the roster. However, if you noticed, Veach only mentioned edge rusher and interior defensive line as premium positions because the Chiefs have quarterback and left tackle locked down with Mahomes and Josh Simmons.

Veach also acknowledged that those positions are "hard to find" and "don't really become available in free agency," which is why Kansas City could be leaning towards a pass rusher with its first-round pick. The Chiefs may never be in a position to land an elite pass rusher at a cheaper cost, and they certainly do not want to be drafting this high moving forward with Mahomes as the quarterback.

However, the Chiefs may just be out of reach of selecting one of the top-three pass rushers - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - who could all be off the board before Kansas City is on the clock.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That is why Veach mentioned Love, Downs, and Styles, as all three of those players are at positions that are not typically drafted inside the top 10. However, if the aforementioned pass rushers are unavailable and one of, if not all three of these prospects, remain on the board, Kansas City would not overdraft a player at a position of need and take the best player available.

It may be reading too much between the lines, and it could be a misinterpretation, but based on Veach's comments, it appears that the Chiefs will prioritize pass rusher, but if none of the desirable options are there at No. 9, Kansas City will take the best player available, regardless of position.