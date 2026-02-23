Everything Looking Up for Potential Chiefs Selection Downs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jamal Adams. That’s it. That’s the list.

Since the Chiefs traded up in 2017 to take Patrick Mahomes 10th overall, only one safety has been selected among the top 10 choices in an NFL draft.

Dec 10, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) tackles Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) short of the goal line in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Four picks before Kansas City obtained its franchise quarterback, the New York Jets made one of the best selections of that draft – choosing Adams at No. 6 overall out of LSU.

Adams is relevant this year because Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is expected to either be off the board or available to the Chiefs when they draft at No. 9.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ideal safety prospect

“If you could create the ideal safety prospect,” wrote ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, “it would look like Downs. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior is an elite open-field tackler with the closing speed to run down ball carriers and dominate angles in space. Downs can do it all, often lining up in multiple assignments depending on where the defense needs him. His four interceptions the past two seasons speak to his ball skills but also to the fact that offenses avoid him.”

The Chiefs should not avoid him. A Kansas City logo next to a top-10 draft choice is about as rare as a safety going that high.

Aug 24, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Jason Worilds (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Kansas City Chiefs won 26-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In fact, the Chiefs just ended a regular season holding a top-10 selection for the first time since Clark Hunt hired Andy Reid in 2013. The last time Kansas City drafted that high was 2012, when the Chiefs took tackle Eric Fisher No. 1 overall.

And before Adams, the last time an NFL team drafted a safety in the top 10 was the Chiefs in 2010 – another solid selection in Eric Berry.

November 14, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) returns a short 58 yard field goal kick by Denver Broncos place kicker Matt Prater (5) (not pictured) late in the second quarter at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kyle Hamilton comparison

While much of the hay is in the Chiefs’ barn based on the last 18 months of scouting and film breakdown, Kansas City’s scouting and personnel staffs will need to verify their evaluations this spring, beginning with this week’s scouting combine. Downs surely will be one of the Chiefs’ top assignments in Indianapolis when he checks in on Tuesday.

“One rival offensive coach told me,” Miller said, “that they identify Downs on pre-snaps over a linebacker or key pass rusher -- he's that impactful. Safeties are rarely drafted in the top five, but Downs should not be overlooked. He could have a Kyle Hamilton-like role immediately as a rookie starter.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That’s something the Chiefs need, especially if starter Bryan Cook leaves in free agency next month. And if Downs is high on the Chiefs’ board, judging from the last two safeties taken so high, they’re likely to get a stud for years to come.

Berry, the No. 5 overall pick out of Tennessee, played his entire nine-year career in Kansas City. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Berry finished with 14 interceptions – five of which he returned for touchdowns and earned a safety position on the prestigious all-decade team for the 2010s.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Adams played just three years for the Jets (2017-19) before headlining a blockbuster trade on the eve of 2020 training camp. Among several selections, Seattle sent its 2021 and 2022 first-round picks to the Jets (one of which became wide receiver Garrett Wilson) for Adams.

The safety earned Pro Bowl honors his last two years in New York and his first season with the Seahawks. Released by Seattle in 2024, he joined the Titans during an injury-plagued 2024 and finished the season in Detroit. In 2025 with the Raiders, he played all 17 games. In nine NFL seasons, he has four interceptions, and 22½ career sacks.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Reid loves challenges

The Chiefs' head coach said last week he's looking forward to reloading the team's roster, even though this spring presents a different path after a 6-11 season.

"So you dig in and you work to fix the problems that you think were in place," Reid said Friday, "and take care of business there. So, that's what we're doing. And there's always change in this league, so that always presents different challenges there. And that's part of the the NFL, whether it's coaches, whether it's players, there are things that are moving parts.

"And so when you're building it back up here, then you're looking at what fits and putting the pieces of the puzzle back together ... A lot of variables, with free agency, with the draft, post-draft, the things that go on there, potentially picking up people. So it's it's going to continue for a while, and then eventually you get this group together, you have an opportunity to train them through the offseason and then up through training camp. And it's great to see how that grows."

