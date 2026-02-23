Everything Looking Up for Potential Chiefs Selection Downs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jamal Adams. That’s it. That’s the list.
Since the Chiefs traded up in 2017 to take Patrick Mahomes 10th overall, only one safety has been selected among the top 10 choices in an NFL draft.
Four picks before Kansas City obtained its franchise quarterback, the New York Jets made one of the best selections of that draft – choosing Adams at No. 6 overall out of LSU.
Adams is relevant this year because Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is expected to either be off the board or available to the Chiefs when they draft at No. 9.
Ideal safety prospect
“If you could create the ideal safety prospect,” wrote ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, “it would look like Downs. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior is an elite open-field tackler with the closing speed to run down ball carriers and dominate angles in space. Downs can do it all, often lining up in multiple assignments depending on where the defense needs him. His four interceptions the past two seasons speak to his ball skills but also to the fact that offenses avoid him.”
The Chiefs should not avoid him. A Kansas City logo next to a top-10 draft choice is about as rare as a safety going that high.
In fact, the Chiefs just ended a regular season holding a top-10 selection for the first time since Clark Hunt hired Andy Reid in 2013. The last time Kansas City drafted that high was 2012, when the Chiefs took tackle Eric Fisher No. 1 overall.
And before Adams, the last time an NFL team drafted a safety in the top 10 was the Chiefs in 2010 – another solid selection in Eric Berry.
Kyle Hamilton comparison
While much of the hay is in the Chiefs’ barn based on the last 18 months of scouting and film breakdown, Kansas City’s scouting and personnel staffs will need to verify their evaluations this spring, beginning with this week’s scouting combine. Downs surely will be one of the Chiefs’ top assignments in Indianapolis when he checks in on Tuesday.
“One rival offensive coach told me,” Miller said, “that they identify Downs on pre-snaps over a linebacker or key pass rusher -- he's that impactful. Safeties are rarely drafted in the top five, but Downs should not be overlooked. He could have a Kyle Hamilton-like role immediately as a rookie starter.”
That’s something the Chiefs need, especially if starter Bryan Cook leaves in free agency next month. And if Downs is high on the Chiefs’ board, judging from the last two safeties taken so high, they’re likely to get a stud for years to come.
Berry, the No. 5 overall pick out of Tennessee, played his entire nine-year career in Kansas City. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Berry finished with 14 interceptions – five of which he returned for touchdowns and earned a safety position on the prestigious all-decade team for the 2010s.
Adams played just three years for the Jets (2017-19) before headlining a blockbuster trade on the eve of 2020 training camp. Among several selections, Seattle sent its 2021 and 2022 first-round picks to the Jets (one of which became wide receiver Garrett Wilson) for Adams.
The safety earned Pro Bowl honors his last two years in New York and his first season with the Seahawks. Released by Seattle in 2024, he joined the Titans during an injury-plagued 2024 and finished the season in Detroit. In 2025 with the Raiders, he played all 17 games. In nine NFL seasons, he has four interceptions, and 22½ career sacks.
Reid loves challenges
The Chiefs' head coach said last week he's looking forward to reloading the team's roster, even though this spring presents a different path after a 6-11 season.
"So you dig in and you work to fix the problems that you think were in place," Reid said Friday, "and take care of business there. So, that's what we're doing. And there's always change in this league, so that always presents different challenges there. And that's part of the the NFL, whether it's coaches, whether it's players, there are things that are moving parts.
"And so when you're building it back up here, then you're looking at what fits and putting the pieces of the puzzle back together ... A lot of variables, with free agency, with the draft, post-draft, the things that go on there, potentially picking up people. So it's it's going to continue for a while, and then eventually you get this group together, you have an opportunity to train them through the offseason and then up through training camp. And it's great to see how that grows."
