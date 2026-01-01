Humphrey Details Mindset That’s Fueled Impressive Chiefs Starting Streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Creed Humphrey has no memory of the last time his team – NFL, college, high school, diaper school – didn’t have him in its starting lineup.

Never could be an option.

“Yeah,” the Chiefs’ All-Pro center said Wednesday, “can't remember the last time I missed a start, to be honest. But it's not something I think about too much. For me, it's just about focusing on playing this game. So, I don’t even really know what number I'm at or anything. It's just about going out there and being ready to play every week.”

Watch Creed Humphrey discuss below...

Every week as in 97 consecutive NFL games -- 84 in the regular season and 13 in the playoffs -- entering the season finale at Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Andy Reid dropped Humphrey into the middle of his offensive lineup the minute Kansas City selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft, and never looked back.

Neither has Humphrey. But he hasn’t looked too far forward, either. That’s part of the professional recipe Humphrey uses to prepare for every game, even this week’s surreal ending to a surreal season. He said Wednesday he doesn’t need to dig deep to find motivation against the 2-13 Raiders, who’ve lost 10 straight.

“For me,” Humphrey said, “it's just focusing on being in the present, making sure you're doing the right things in the present. Don't focus on the future. Don't focus on the past. Just focus on what you're doing and the task at hand right now.”

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

97-game mentality

Part of that mentality comes from a teammate who could be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame just five years from now, should he opt to retire after Sunday’s game. Humphrey doesn’t focus on the past but he certainly remembers what Kelce told him back in 2021 when the center launched his starting streak.

“My first start,” Humphrey said, “he's someone that came up to me and talked about going out there and playing confidently. Just, saying, ‘You're good enough to do it; go out there, play your ball. We know you're good enough to do it; be confident in it. Have fun with it.’

“He's one of those guys that he doesn't let the moment ever get too tense. He's someone that kind of just stays steady. And it's awesome to have him as a leader, someone that does that.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Someone who does what Humphrey does for the Chiefs is awesome, too. Humphrey is the only Chiefs offensive player to start every game over the last two seasons. And on an offensive line that’s new players start at each of the four other positions over that two-year stretch, Humphrey is an important strength as Kansas City enters its offseason.

