Ranking Chiefs’ Top Strengths Heading into the Offseason

It goes without saying that 2025 was a disastrous season for the Kansas City Chiefs. After reaching at least the conference championship game the last seven years, the Chiefs missed the playoffs entirely, signaling a potential need for change in several areas of the roster.

This type of season is in the cards for every team at some point, and this past season was exactly that for Kansas City. While there were plenty of blemishes on the roster and coaching staff, here are three departments the Chiefs should feel confident in heading into the offseason.

1. Offensive Line

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Statistically, Kansas City's offensive line was underwhelming this season, but when considering that injuries derailed the protection up front, it is understandable why it was so troublesome in 2025. Creed Humphrey and Kingsley Suamataia were the only two offensive linemen that played all 17 games.

Heading into the offseason, there will be marginal changes made up front, as the Chiefs are likely to release right tackle Jawaan Taylor, which would open up $20 million in cap space . Jaylon Moore, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract with Kansas City last offseason, will take over that position, barring any unforeseen developments.

When healthy, this offensive line is one of the top units in the league with Josh Simmons at left tackle, Suamataia at left guard, Humphrey at center, Trey Smith at right guard, and Moore at right tackle. There should be little to no concerns pertaining to the offensive line, as long as everyone remains healthy.

2. Quarterback

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The only reason this is not at the top of the list is solely because we do not know if Patrick Mahomes will be available for the entirety of the 2026 season. If the 30-year-old quarterback was ready for Week 1, this would easily be at the top of this list.

Unfortunately, that is not the case, and Mahomes could miss a handful of games next season as he works back from a torn ACL. The timing of his injury, Week 15, is what makes this a murky situation to assess.

3. Coaching Continuity

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

While the Chiefs lost several position coaches and their offensive coordinator, they still have Andy Reid at head coach and Steve Spagnuolo at defensive coordinator. Also, Reid replaced Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy, who is an upgrade and has worked in this system before.

There are still questions about whether this coaching staff will adjust its ideologies based on what transpired this season, but the foundational pieces remain intact.