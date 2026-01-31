Why Jacob Rodriguez Could Be Draft Target For Chiefs

One of the key aspects of Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense is playmaking ability, whether it is making plays on the ball at the catch point or against the ball carrier in the run game. The Chiefs have lacked this aspect for a couple of seasons, especially in their back-seven, where some of their key starters have been unable to live up to the hype.

Something must change for Spagnuolo's defense, and it could come in the form of the NFL Draft with a litany of potential playmakers at linebacker, safety, and cornerback. There will be opportunities to land ball-hawk single-high safeties, the next Charles "Peanut" Tillman at cornerback, or even the next Luke Kuechly, if there will ever be such a thing.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez calls out the defense during a non-conference football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I spent the week watching the Panini Senior Bowl practices from afar, one player kept making plays, just like he had been doing with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on their run to the College Football playoff. Jacob Rodriguez stood out once more, and he could be the playmaker the Chiefs are missing at linebacker.

Why Rodriguez could be target by the Chiefs

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I believe that within team-building, you find the best playmakers, no matter the limitations that they may have. Does that mean drafting them in the first round all of the time? Of course not, but sometimes the leftovers during the selection process in late April tend to be hidden gems of the class.

It is hard to call a prospect who was fifth in the Heisman Trophy vote and winner of both the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards a "hidden gem," as Rodriguez had 11 total takeaways, including seven forced fumbles, which led the country. He forced plenty of fumbles during Senior Bowl practice week, and it was intriguing to see him make plays, but he also was filling gaps, fitting the run, beating pulling guards to the spot, and making ample plays in one-on-one coverage drills.

Rodriguez has flaws, some that will limit him at the next level, and I'm not sure how many Chiefs fans would be with the idea of two small linebackers starting on the second level of the defense. Yet, if the Chiefs want playmaking ability, Rodriguez could bring that regardless of his flaws.

I will be writing a report on Rodriguez in the future, but for now, he is certainly a player I would like to see general manager Brett Veach and Spagnuolo consider during the pre-draft process and on the second night of the draft. Playmakers make your defense better, and the Chiefs must become better with that in 2026.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez celebrates a BYU turnover during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert, and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.