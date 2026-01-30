One Chiefs Player Who Could Breakout in 2026

Remember the days when Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide would lose a hefty load of talent to the NFL Draft, only to retool or reload and have another stockpile of future professional talents? The Kansas City Chiefs seem to face a similar situation of sorts, only this time they have their first retooling process since Patrick Mahomes was drafted nearly 10 years ago.

Retoolings are an abbreviation of a rebuild, one that is simple, cost-efficient, and will allow younger players to see the field. The Chiefs will have plenty of young talent on the gridiron this season, and one of those players could be second-year wide receiver Jalen Royals, a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft who could emerge as a breakout player for the team's offense.

Why Jalen Royals could have a breakout season

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Something must change within the Chiefs offense, especially at wide receiver. There will be new faces that are a part of this room in 2026, that is going to be a fact, not an opinion: with Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster being pending free agents, and star pass-catcher and tight end Travis Kelce's future uncertain, the Chiefs will have to make a move to add talent to the position.

That could mean fewer opportunities for Royals, but I see it as more for the former Utah State standout. Sure, there's an argument that he brings a similar skill set to some in that wideout room alongside Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, but even the latter is never a guarantee to play a full season in 2026. Royals' playmaking ability is what could standout with an offseason of development.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) returns a kick against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I viewed Royals as a potential slot receiver coming out of the draft last year, and I did so on the premise that he would continue to evolve his route running capabilites, whether it be better breaks at the top of his routes or learning how to hit his landmarks with more consistency while cleaning up drops. Spending this offseason to clean up those issues that remained in place as a rookie would go a long way.

One individual who could assist in his breakout is offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who returns for his second tenure with Kansas City. Bieniemy gets the best out of his playmakers, and there is no reason why Royals couldn't have a productive breakout under his new offensive coordinator this season. If there is a Day Three selection from the Chiefs' 2025 draft class who could rise onto the scene, it is Royals.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.