Why the Latest Injury Report is a True Mixed Bag for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Isiah Pacheco took a significant shot to his knee late in the Chiefs’ last win, Oct. 27 against Washington. Kansas City hasn’t won since.
So, returning their starting running back on Wednesday after two disappointing losses was a positive boost for the Chiefs, who can’t afford more losses. Kansas City (5-5) hosts Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
A 5-10, 216-pound player in his fourth year out of Rutgers, Pacheco reportedly sustained an MCL injury but dodged a worst-case scenario. A seventh-round selection in the 2022 draft, he has 329 yards and one touchdown on 78 carries (4.2 avg.) this season. He’s also regarded as one of the team’s emotional leaders.
Two starters missing
While Pacheco was back, two other Chiefs starters missed practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who popped up on the report last week but still played in the Chiefs’ 22-19 loss at Denver, sat out with an ankle injury. And left guard Kingsley Suamataia, who entered concussion protocol after hitting his head on the Patrick Mahomes interception Sunday, also did not practice.
“Kingsley won’t practice,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday morning, “but doing well. He had a concussion and he's doing pretty good right now. And then Xavier tweaked his ankle a little bit. He did the walkthrough. We'll see about practice as we go forward here.”
On the second play of the game, Worthy got open deep down the middle but Mahomes overthrew him. Worthy and Mahomes weren’t on the same page on another deep ball later in the game. The receiver finished with 25 yards on three catches and wasn’t targeted in the fourth quarter.
Suamataia, a 6-4, 326-pound lineman from BYU, is in his second season after entering the league in the second round of the 2024 draft. After launching his career as left tackle, he’s successfully transitioned to guard this season, and hasn’t missed a game in 2025.
Colts update
Meanwhile, the Colts also returned an important player Wednesday. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward rejoined practice after missing six games with a concussion. Indianapolis on Oct. 18 placed him on injured reserve while designating him for return.
Two Colts missed practice Wednesday, Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore and defensive end Tyquan Lewis. Moore has battled an Achilles’ issue over the last several weeks.
Don’t miss any of the Internet’s best news out of Chiefs Kingdom. Register for a FREE newsletter on your beloved Chiefs, arriving in your email with the latest in-depth news every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.