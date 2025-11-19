Reid Provides Honest Assessment of Mahomes So Far This Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium before practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, as far as injuries go for today's practice, Kingsley (Suamataia) won't practice, but doing well. He had a concussion, and he's doing pretty good right now. So, and then Xavier (Worthy) tweaked his ankle a little bit. He did the walkthrough. We'll see see about practice as we go forward here. Look forward to the challenge of playing Indianapolis. Good football team, well-coached. And I look forward to welcoming them to GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and it's a great venue here, and we love playing here.”
On whether Isiah Pacheco (knee) will practice Wednesday:
“Yes.”
On consistency as a buzz word this season, and how he applies that word:
“I mentioned it to you after the game, just the penalties. In this league, they get you. Even though you might overcome it, you've utilized plays to do it, and plays are valuable as you go through a game here. So that becomes -- you got to take care of it. You got to take care of that part of it. So, start there. And then take care of the turnovers, and make sure we're giving the guys good stuff to work with, which we look at first.”
On Travis Kelce’s view that woes are self-inflicted, and whether the coach believes fixing the errors is in their control:
“Yeah. And I told you: I start with myself. Could do better, way better, so giving the guys better stuff to work with. And so, when everybody goes through and honestly looks at it that way, then good things normally happen. So yeah, I’d tell you, yes. We've got good guys, and they work hard. And so, make sure we take care of it.”
On most numbers showing favorable production, and avoiding overreaction:
“Yeah, we're not overreacting, but there's a certain urgency you've got to have and to make sure that you clean up some of the stuff we've had. And so, overreacting doesn't help. What helps is that you take care of your business individually, and then collectively as a team. It’s what you have to do, and the coaches are part of that, a big part of that, too. We're all-in.”
On the team’s point-differential, No. 3 in the league, and the framework of the offense:
“Yeah, I mean, you guys see it also. But when you do it in crucial situations, when there's a mistake. That gets you. And then it's tough to overcome at times. So, whether it's a third-down-and-short, or whether you're down at the 2-yard line, and you got to back up, those type of things, those come back and haunt you when you're playing good teams. You might be able to overcome it against a not very good team. But against good teams, you gotta be sharp. And there's not a huge secret to that. You guys watch it like we watch it. So, you gotta take care of them. As coaches, we gotta make sure we're giving the guys the stuff that they can do the best at.”
On starting slowly and things to get Patrick Mahomes more in rhythm early in games:
“Every year is different. So, I approach it that way. Every game is different. So, I go back and we look at everything. And so, for games that maybe didn't start well, why? And let's answer it. Or whatever. We're not running the ball well. Let's look at why. And that's the way we address it, and we do it on every play, and make sure we come up with a better solution.”
On improving as past seasons have progressed, and inability to make major changes:
“We're not in a position where we need to wholesale it. That's not what where we're at right now. We gotta just clean up some things. But the nice part about this offense is you got a lot of directions you can go with a whole lot of things, different things that you can do. So, it's important that we do the right things, get ourselves in the right place.”
On the Colts and head coach Shane Steichen:
“Listen, he's done a nice job there, and the quarterback’s playing well for him. Defensively, they've got a great scheme. And they're very accurate at what they do, solid. And then special teams, he's done a good job there. He's got a good football team all the way around. It's not by chance that he’s sitting where he’s sitting (in first place).”
On fatigue factor due to long postseason runs every year, and whether teams have a gameplan film advantage as a result:
“I'm really tired of these press conferences … No. Yeah, I don't think so. There's enough change-over in today's world that keeps it fresh, and so on. But I think we're okay there.”
On how he would evaluate Mahomes’ season so far, compared to previous years:
“I mean, listen, he's really having a good year. We just got a couple things that we got to clean up, just all the way around. But he's played great football. Yeah, the margin between winning losing in this league is like this (pinching gesture). And so, we've got to take care of this (pinching gesture) and get ourselves where we do a little bit better all the way around.”
On what he learned about Josh Simmons last week in the player’s return:
“Yeah, listen, I mean, for being away for a few weeks there, I thought he did a nice job. Got to clean up a couple things, with the penalties and that. His effort, his attitude and everything was great. He was able to keep everything focused back to the football part of it. He had to take care of business, and he took care of it. I like where he's at.”
