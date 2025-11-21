Why Sunday’s Referee Is Important to Chiefs’ Karlaftis

Highest pressure rates among players with 5+ sacks this season:



1. Nik Bonitto (21%/9.5)

2. Will Anderson Jr. (20.4%/8.0)

3. Aidan Hutchinson (18.5%/7.5)

4. Micah Parsons (18.4%/8.0)

5. George Karlaftis (18.4%/5.0) pic.twitter.com/orwbSxIBSD