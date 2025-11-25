Why These 3 Chiefs Were Top Offensive Performers vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs needed to win their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and thankfully, they did. The Colts went into Week 12 as arguably the best offense in the National Football League, having averaged over 30 points per game, which meant the Chiefs' offense had to step up.

While the Chiefs struggled offensively until the game, and arguably their playoff hopes were on the line, they came to life, adding 14 points late to secure the victory in front of Chiefs Kingdom at Arrowhead Stadium. There were three offensive powerhouses who were most credible for the victory.

According to Pro Football Network's Premium Statistics feature, here were the top three performers in the victory over Indianapolis.

3. QB Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs' starting quarterback made sure he was an impact player in the Chiefs' victory over the Colts. Going into the game, Patrick Mahomes didn't hold a victory over the Colts franchise, having lost to them twice between 2019 and 2022.

On the back of his 350+ passing yards performance, Mahomes made his offense look very good when things were all said and done. The offense struggles getting into the end zone in the first half, but Mahomes willed them into putting up the most important points late.

According to PFF, Mahomes earned an overall grade of 82.6, a passing grade of 78.2 and a rushing grade of 75.7. This was Mahomes' second-best performance of the year in the eyes of PFF (minimum 60 total snaps)

2. C Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey proves time and time again that he is the best center in the NFL and the best offensive lineman the Chiefs have on the roster. The Chiefs' offensive line continues to be a weak point, but no fingers should point to Humphrey not doing his job in protecting Mahomes.

According to PFF, Humphrey had an overall grade of 85.5, a pass blocking grade of 77.9, and a run blocking grade of 86.1.

1. WR Rashee Rice

It felt like sooner or later Rashee Rice would break through as the Chiefs' elite wide receiver this season, and this game, he proved it. He collected over 100 receiving yards for the first time since he did so against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of 2024.

According to PFF, Rice earned the best offensive grade for the Chiefs with an overall grade of 87.9, with a pass/receiving grade of 86.3 and a run blocking grade of 59.7. At the end of the day, Rice had 141 receiving yards, setting a new career-high, with his longest reception being for over 40 yards.