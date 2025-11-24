Official QB Review: Patrick Mahomes’ Performance vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs went into a must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, where a defeat would severely impact their chances at making the playoffs. But hindsight is 20/20, and the Chiefs don't have to worry about those odds, as they beat the Colts 23-20 in overtime.
On the way to the victory, the Chiefs' offense had to battle against a very game Indianapolis defense. While the offense was slow out of the gates, the Chiefs' defense kept them as in the game as it could, but at the end of the day, it was Patrick Mahomes who once again shined.
Mahomes Stats Vs Colts
Mahomes had one of the best games of the season, if not the best, against the Colts in Week 12. Not only did he throw for the most passing yards this season with 352, but he also did so in the same number of completions that he had in the Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Why bring that up? This proves that Mahomes was making his throws count compared to how he performed against the Broncos. Against the Colts, Mahomes had 7.7 passing yards on average, whereas against Denver, he averaged 6.1 yards per pass. He rushed for 30 yards in four carries as well.
A few blemishes still stand out in Mahomes' 350+ yard game, as he did throw one interception, making that at least one interception in the Chiefs' last four games, and was sacked four times, the fourth game in a row where Mahomes has been sacked three or more times.
Mahomes' Top Assistants
On the offensive side of the ball, two players stand above the rest when it comes to who helped Mahomes the most, and that's Rashee Rice and Kareem Hunt.
Rice was Mahomes' most targeted wide receiver against the Colts, and it paid off, as he collected 141 receiving yards, his longest of the game being 47 yards, in eight receptions, which averages out to 17.6 yards per reception.
Hunt, on the other hand, had the most carries and rushing yards this season in Week 12, running the football 30 times for 104 yards. He also scored one touchdown for Kansas City, his fourth game in a row with a touchdown. Hunt also had 36 receiving yards in three receptions.
All in all, if the Chiefs didn't have an offensive mastermind in the quarterback who makes something out of nothing like Mahomes, this could have been the Chiefs' third loss in a row, blemishing their chances at fighting for the Lombardi Trophy.
