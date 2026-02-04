Why Chiefs' Trey Smith Loves Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At one point in training camp three years ago, the Washington Commanders were complaining.

In his first year as their offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy apparently was too hard on them. He kept yelling his favorite F-word in their direction.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Red-carpet welcome

And the Kansas City Chiefs are so glad to have him back. Just ask Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, who sat down Wednesday with Jason Anderson at Super Bowl Radio Row on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

“When I think of EB,” said Smith, “I think about the first day at training camp. St. Joe's and that 90-degree weather, deep humidity in the morning, and just doing drills, man. He's just barking, just getting after guys.

“And, for me, it's more so like, EB is almost like a mindset and mentality. Finish. Introduce yourself. At the end of the day, we're presenting that we're going to be the aggressors. We're going to be physical. We're out here to dominate. We're not here to mess around. This is business. We're getting after you every single play until the whistle blows.”

#Chiefs OL Trey Smith talks about his thoughts on the hiring of OC Eric Bieniemy 👀



Live from The Zone with @J810Anderson on Radio Row! pic.twitter.com/CGWsit5U9g — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) February 4, 2026

Presnap penalties

Before the whistle blew on too many occasions in 2025, the Chiefs had presnap penalties. On offense, Kansas City’s 3.47 penalties per game ranked tied for eighth-most in the league. Those flags conspired to take away yards, first downs and momentum. Bieniemy should help eliminate those, too.

Smith, who battled two significant injuries in 2025, played for Bieniemy each of his first two NFL seasons (2021-22). And the fact that “Sleeping with Bieniemy,” as Chris Berman nicknamed him, is a former player, a bruising running back for the Chargers, Bengals and Andy Reid’s Eagles, is another respect factor for the Chiefs’ players.

Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and linebacker Willie Gay (50) walk off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“And that's what's super exciting about it,” Smith added, “is that's just what he brings. That's who he was as a player. That's who he is as a man. Very detail-oriented as well. And it's just really exciting.

“I mean, Coach EB is a guy that I have so much respect for, an admiration, and just really excited to have him back.”

The other thing that’s back is the noise at training camp. Gone are the quieter days of the last three years. Smith said that’s how the Chiefs desire to be coached.

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against Arizona Cardinals at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“I mean, people don't like getting yelled at,” Smith explained, “but at the end of the day, Coach EB, you got to understand he's doing that with a purpose. He wants to see you be great. He knows the potential, and he's trying to get the best out of you. And if he feels that you're falling short of that potential and that area that you can improve on, he's gonna let you know.

“And for me, I'd rather be held accountable in those situations. … It's just hard coaching. Maybe it's because I played in the SEC, so I'm just used to hard coaching at times. But I love it. His intensity is one of those unique traits, and at the end of the day, you just have to understand he's doing that because he wants to see you succeed.”

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t wait until Sunday to find out the best team; you’ve already identified it right here. So, don’t miss a FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.