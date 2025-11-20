Why Week 12 Could Be the Chiefs' Last Chance at Redemption
The Kansas City Chiefs have their backs against the wall now. After their loss to the Denver Broncos, they've dropped to just 5-5 on the 2025 NFL season. 12 wins and a postseason bid are both still within reach, but that would require them to run the table moving forward.
Based on what we've seen from this team so far, that doesn't seem likely to happen. The good news is, they probably won't need 12 wins to make the playoffs in the AFC. Another silver lining is that their schedule does lighten up significantly, although that doesn't start until after this coming week.
In their next game, the Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts, the conference's two-seed at 8-2 on the year. This isn't technically a must-win for Kansas City, but its postseason prospects won't look too great with a third loss in a row. If the Chiefs mean to turn their season around and make a playoff push, it needs to start now.
Chiefs still shown favor
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't a typical 5-5 team. Most .500 squads after 10 games don't boast a two-time MVP quarterback still in the thick of his prime. However, Patrick Mahomes didn't look like he was capable of singlehandedly dragging the Chiefs to the postseason in their loss to the Denver Broncos.
There was still a ton of optimism for KC even after a discouraging 5-4 start to the season. After all, they looked practically unbeatable with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back in the lineup, and they wouldn't have to play the Buffalo Bills every week. However, they did still have two games left against the Denver Broncos and their elite defense.
In Week 12, they'll face a much more vulnerable unit on that side of the ball against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the rest of Indy's offense are far better equipped to win a shootout than Bo Nix and the Broncos. Kansas City will have to bring its A-game on both the attack and the defense to get back on track.
Vegas isn't ready to give up on the Chiefs just yet. Despite their middling record and a matchup with one of the most accomplished teams in the league this season, Kansas City is still favored in Week 12, laying 3.5 points on the spread and listed at -186 on the moneyline by FanDuel. With the way these two squads are built, this game could turn into a barnburner. The over/under is currently set at 49.5 points.
