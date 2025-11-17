3 Curious Fantasy Stats from Chiefs' Shortcoming Against Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of soul-searching to do. After starting the season 0-2, they were able to bounce back to 5-3 as they got deeper on offense, getting Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back in the process. They took a devastating loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, but were expected to dominate the rest of the year after their bye, led by a resurgent attack.
That didn't happen, at least not in Week 11. Instead, the Chiefs took another brutal defeat, this time to the Denver Broncos. KC lost 22-19, dropping to 5-5 on the season behind another offensive stinker. They're also now just ninth in the AFC and have taken losses to all three of the current Wild Card teams: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sitting at .500 over halfway through the season, the Chiefs' margin of error has completely dissipated. They'll have to be nearly perfect the rest of the way if they mean to lock up a postseason bid, which means that the offense has to be a lot better than what it's shown in the last two games.
Chiefs have to correct these issues
1. Kareem Hunt - 13 carries
It's not just the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans hoping that this team can figure out its offensive issues. It's also their fantasy football managers. Anyone who bought into Kareem Hunt as a handcuff for Isiah Pacheco has made it out pretty handsomely so far, but they could certainly stand to benefit more.
Against the Denver Broncos, Hunt got just 13 carries, despite averaging 4.5 yards and notching a touchdown in his limited usage. It makes sense why the Chiefs have elected to go away from their run game after an abysmal start on the ground early in the season, but KC might have to lean on Hunt a little more to rediscover its offensive consistency.
2. 18 pressures allowed
Anyone who's been following the Chiefs throughout their dynastic run knows that Patrick Mahomes isn't exactly new to facing pressure in the backfield. Between the team's middling offensive lines through the years and Mahomes' proclivity for holding onto the ball, extending plays, and trying to buy time for his receivers to get open downfield, the two-time MVP is constantly seeing defenders right in his face.
18 pressures is actually relatively low for Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Denver was able to convert those into three sacks for 27 yards. The Broncos also limited him to just one carry for three yards. Sean Payton took advantage of his elite athletes in his pass rush, banking on them to keep Mahomes contained. It paid off handsomely. This could be something that KC sees a lot more often now that Denver brought it to light.
3. 1-for-6 on deep attempts
Mahomes was having another MVP-level campaign before the last two games. While he was able to use his legs and capitalize on his deep supporting cast to drag the Chiefs back into the title conversation, he hasn't been perfect this year, even before the losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Broncos. His deep ball has been especially wayward this season. Against Denver, he hit on just one of his six passing attempts that traveled 20 or more air yards, a shot to Tyquan Thornton.
This is something that Mahomes will have to correct to regain his offense's explosiveness, lead his team on a playoff push, and pay dividends to the Chiefs' fantasy managers.
