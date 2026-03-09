Latest FA Running Back News Not Ideal for Chiefs

At this point in the offseason, it has been well-documented that the Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to revamp several areas of the roster, including running back.

On Sunday, ESPN's Senior National NFL Writer, Jeremy Fowler, reported what he is hearing from executives and other sources around the league, including how the running back market could shake out.

Fowler Talks Potential Price Range

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Earlier last week, CBS' NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Chiefs are interested in signing a running back in the "8 million per year area," and according to Fowler, teams are trying their best to manipulate the market in their favor.

"Kenneth Walker III seems to be the market-setter as it stands, but Travis Etienne Jr. will be right there in the mix," Fowler reported. "Some teams I've talked to are setting the market's ceiling at around $12 million. That could go up if enough teams get involved."

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Additionally, Fowler also revealed which teams are interested in Walker III and Etienne Jr ., two players Kansas City could inquire about when the legal tampering window opens at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

"I'm hearing Walker will consider the Giants and Commanders among his options, with the Titans as a possibility, too," Fowler continued. "Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City. Both of those teams could check on Walker and others, too, depending on price ranges."

What This Means for the Chiefs

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Not only will Kansas City have to pay a premium price for the services of a difference-making running back, but the competition within the division to sign Etienne, who would be an ideal fit in the Chiefs' offense, could cause the 27-year-old's price tag to exponentially rise.

The Broncos also have around $24 million to spend this offseason, but with Bo Nix entering the third year of his rookie deal, Denver could be ultra-aggressive in its pursuit of a running back. It is a position that head coach Sean Payton has said is a focal point heading into next season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With not many other holes on the roster to address, the Broncos could drive the price up and force Kansas City into a bidding war.

Ideally, the Chiefs address the running back position before the draft, but they may have to settle for a second-tier option, such as Rico Dowdle or Tyler Allgeier, who are each formidable players, but Kansas City needs a monumental addition to the backfield. The Chiefs' rushing attack was pedestrian in 2025, and that may be giving Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt too much credit.