Chiefs Will Have Options Galore at No. 29

After signings, departures and trades, the Chiefs will have two picks to work with in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Along with the 9th pick, Kansas City will have a late first-round choice with the 29th pick.

The 29th pick options have become more prominent over the past few weeks. There are still depth pieces that need to be fixed. Wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive end are key positions that will be first round choice.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After a season with little pressure, wide receiver struggles, and inconsistencies at an all-time high, Kansas City will use their picks wisely to get back to the promise land.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy is a corner that has movement and techniques that could be a direct fit. His pro day is March 31, and he will use the workout to possibly move up in the draft chart.

After suffering an ACL tear over a year ago, he has not been able to compete in actual games so there are some worries. His talent is still so high that his prospect ranking is a first-round option. The film that is out on him still shows how confident he is though.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy’s feet allow him to keep in strides with whoever he is matched up on, and his 6-foot-1 stature lets him break up any pass. He is a fast player, who also can be a top cornerback on the team immediately.

Florida DT Caleb Banks

The Chiefs used their first top-30 visit on him, so the hype is there. Banks was recently found out to have a broken foot after the NFL scouting combine. Pairing him alongside Chris Jones, who he compares his game to, could still be a problem for opposing teams.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) of Florida works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

He’s 6-foot-6 and 327 lbs so that also is a plus. Banks also has the speed to break down an offensive line. His traits all point to him being able to generate pressure for a Chiefs’ defensive line that struggled last year.

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Young is a guy that has been moving his way up the draft rankings, and he could be a potential first round snag. According to some analysts, “Zion Young looks like he was built in a lab to play defensive end.”

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Once again, Kansas City struggled with pressure, and Young plays he lives to wreak havoc. His power in his size lets him set the edge with speed. If Kansas City looks for a potential sneaky player that could impact their pressure on day one, Young is that guy.