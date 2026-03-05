Chiefs’ Top First-Round Trent McDuffie Replacement Targets

The Kansas City Chiefs traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams Wednesday morning. The Chiefs received three draft picks from Los Angeles, with one of the picks being another first rounder.

With the 9th and 29th pick in the first round, Kansas City will have trade capital if they want to move up, or they can possibly use one of those picks on a top cornerback.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

McDuffie being traded away creates a hole in the secondary. Jaylon Watson moves up in the depth chart, and the Chiefs will be looking for someone to pair alongside him.

LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Delane has moved his way up on recent mock drafts. The LSU cornerback is a top-rated player, and he has the chance at becoming a possible starter early on for the Chiefs. Of course, picking him up at nine would be a decision of whether to boost the offense or defense with a top pick.

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He is an aggressive player that is looking to jar the ball loose at any given moment. Delane can also keep up with the best of them too. His ability to play one-on-one can give the Chiefs some hope at a long-term starter in the league.

“His coverage is very mature. He’ll be one of the top 10 to 12 corners pretty quick,” an AFC scouting director said.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

With a hole at corner, McCoy could be a replacement on day one. After tearing his ACL, he hasn’t played a game since 2024. There are also questions about how he is handling it too. He did not participate in anything but the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pro Day is when the Chiefs will know for sure how they feel about him.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy’s size brings a lot of excitement to his play style. He has the explosiveness that allows him to keep up with a lot of routes, and his change of direction makes for a speedy corner that can cover a lot of ground.

Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

The IQ and energy on defense speak for themselves. Abney wants to compete and is willing to work as hard as he can to improve his game. Although his length has brought in some questions, he still has the body strength to not allow any receivers to overpower him.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It might take a bit for Abney to become comfortable guarding top offensive guys, but he won’t let that bring him down. He can be a solid replacement for the Chiefs this upcoming season.

When it comes to replacing McDuffie, it won’t be easy, but Kansas City will be looking for an answer this off-season.

