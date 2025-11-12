Is There A World Steve Spagnuolo Really Leaves Kansas City?
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we dive into rumors and possibilities of whether or not defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could really think to leave the Chiefs for the New York Giants' open head coaching job following the 2025 campaign.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's recent media availability, previewing their upcoming matchup.
Q: What is the reintegration plan for Josh Simmons?
REID: “I think Pete (Sweeney) what we’ll do is see where we’re at here. We know we’ve got a good player (Jaylon Moore) in there now (and) we know what Josh (Simmons) is capable of and all of that. So we’ll just see where we’re at when they get back.”
Q: Do you expect Isiah Pacheco to practice this week and are there any updates on Jawaan Taylor?
REID: “We’ll have to see on (Isiah) Pacheco and (Jawaan) Taylor was feeling pretty good by the time he got back here and left. We’ll probably be okay there.”
Q: What was the decision to elevate Clyde Edwards-Helaire versus Elijah Mitchell?
REID: “We really like Elijah (Mitchell) obviously, or he wouldn’t be here. I think that makes a big statement there. Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is – he knows all the protections, he knows all that. Not only does he know it, he’s done it. So, we’ve seen him do it so there’s a comfort there. Not that Elijah doesn’t - he’s a very sharp kid, but we’ve seen our guy do it. That was the only reason why.”
Q: How do you feel the team has handled Josh Simmons’ departure and now his return?
REID: “Players are always concerned about other players’ well-being, that’s first of all. But on the other hand, they also move forward, and they don’t necessarily look back. They giddy up and go on what’s there today and let’s go and they go 100 miles an hour with that. I think it’s a blend of things that they’re not dwelling on that, but they want to make sure he’s okay as a human being.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)