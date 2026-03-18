Chiefs Would Be Grateful if First Round Played Out Like This

Free agency was filled with wavering emotions for the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost several marquee starters but were also able to land a few impact players. Additionally, Kansas City accumulated four draft picks - three in this year's draft - by trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

That deal could expedite the retooling process for the Chiefs if they are able to capitalize on the extra draft capital. Speaking of the 2026 NFL Draft , ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released a mock draft based on what transpired in free agency . Here is who Kansas City takes with its two first-round picks.

No. 9 - Edge, Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"After trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, cornerback need some repairs," Kiper Jr. said. "LSU's Mansoor Delane and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy have to be considerations here. But remember, the Chiefs now have two first-round picks. And Bain would be very tough to pass up at this spot. Despite 30⅞-inch arms that caused quite a stir at the combine, Bain is dominant off the edge. He simply finds ways to get to the QB, whether it's with his speed, power or savviness. He had 71 pressures last season en route to 9.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss."

If Bain Jr. is sitting on the board at this spot, the Chiefs would need to be blown away by a trade offer to move off this selection. The secondary is a clear issue for the team right now, but the pass rush was non-existent last season, and the front office needs to surround Chris Jones with more help along the defensive line. Despite the concerns with his arm length, Bain Jr. would prove to be a productive player alongside the 31-year-old defensive tackle.

No. 29 - CB, Brandon Cisse

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) gets around South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) for a touchdown in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"I teased it earlier, but the Chiefs can't really afford to leave Round 1 without a CB," Kiper Jr. explained. "I had them going with Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 9, but this pick then has to be about the cornerbacks room, as Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are all gone. Kansas City has signed only Kader Kohou so far to replenish the position."

Kansas City implementing this strategy and addressing pass rusher and cornerback would be a carbon copy of what it did in 2022. After trading Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs drafted pass rusher George Karlaftis and McDuffie. Wide receiver and tight end would be the flashy picks, but these two selections would illustrate the mindset of the front office, which is focused on winning in the trenches and revitalizing a defense that ran out of steam in 2025.