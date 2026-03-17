Answering 3 Burning Chiefs Questions as the 2026 NFL Draft Draws Closer

It has been a mixed bag of an offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, as several key starters from last year's roster will be playing in new uniforms in 2026. At the same time, the front office has made a few moves that provide hope for the long-term plan of re-establishing the team as a contender in the near future.

With most of the notable free agents off the market, here are several questions surrounding the Chiefs heading into the draft next month.

Any Chance Kansas City Moves from No. 9?

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heading into the offseason , the most-talked-about first-round pick belonged to the Chiefs. It is a popular topic among those who follow the NFL and study the draft board at this time of the year.

Kansas City picked up an additional first-round pick after trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package that included the No. 29 selection in this year's draft. That has raised questions about the possibility that the Chiefs could package the 9th and 29th picks to move up the board. Based on General Manager Brett Veach's comments at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, that should not be expected.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great question," Veach said of evaluating players at premium and non-premium positions in this year's draft class. "And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there. You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they're hard to find."

“And with those guys, the problem with those guys is they're hard to find, and they don't really become available in free agency," Veach continued. "Some of those other positions, they're good players; you'll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions. So, that's kind of the things you have to wait for, kind of go through and weigh out all the options. But at the end of the day, I think he's one guy that's going to come in here and be a great contributor on the field, off the field, and stick to that old mantra, take the best player available, right?"

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Due to the landscape of this year's draft, some of the best players are traditionally not viewed as top-10 picks because of the position that they play. However, as Veach states, safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles, and running back Jeremiyah Love are viewed as a few of the top prospects in this class. Veach's comments suggest that Kansas City is content with taking the best player available at No. 9, rather than trading up for a player at a position of need.

How Early Could Chiefs Address the Secondary in the Draft?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In addition to McDuffie, Kansas City witnessed Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams in free agency. The Chiefs need to bolster a secondary that has been completely vaporized this offseason.

Kansas City could begin the replenishing process as early as No. 9. This assumption is based on the comments from Veach last month. Depending on how the board falls, the Chiefs could consider LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane or Downs. If Kansas City is presented with different options at that spot, I think that the front office would seriously consider a defensive back at No. 29.

What is the Most Likely Position the Chiefs Take at No. 9?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Again, the possibilities at this pick are contingent on what occurs in the first eight selections. For months, Love had been linked to Kansas City, but the Chiefs shut down those murmurs by signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract. Kansas City made this marquee signing based on the fact that the Notre Dame product was not going to be available by the time it was on the clock.

Ideally, if one of the top-three pass rushers is available - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr. - I would think the Chiefs would rush up to the podium with one of their names on the card. However, if that is not the case, I personally believe that Kansas City will take one of the aforementioned defensive backs if one is available.

My official answer will be pass rusher because Bain Jr.'s arm length measurements will scare several teams off, and the Chiefs will take a shot on a player that complements Chris Jones.