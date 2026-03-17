Chiefs’ Free Agency Indicative of Retooling Process

Considering how many players the Kansas City Chiefs have lost this offseason via trades and free agency, the front office has done a solid job of recouping reinforcements heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

PFF tends to agree, as it released its free agency grades for all 32 teams in the NFL. Kansas City earned a B for its acquisitions over the last week. Here are reasons from PFF's Gordon McGuinness for the most notable signings, and our breakdown of those excerpts.

Kenneth Walker III

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The Super Bowl MVP lands with the Chiefs in one of the best fits of the earlier moves so far," McGuinness stated. "Walker accounted for 42 explosive runs in 2025 and led the league with a 91.5 PFF rushing grade. His 77 forced missed tackles were the second most among running backs. He lands with a team, against whom defenses will not be able to sell out to stop the run when quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back healthy."

The 25-year-old running back was the best available player at his position, and Kansas City aggressively pursued Walker III , making him the fourth-highest-paid running back on an annual basis. The 2022 second-round pick is an explosive and patient runner who will unlock an explosive element in the Chiefs' running game .

Khyiris Tonga

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tonga played a career-high 415 snaps for the Patriots in 2025, although his middling production - 17 quarterback pressures and 15 run stops - likely isn't worth $7 million per year," McGuinness said. "Still, Tonga has proven he can fill out a team's interior depth well over the course of his five-year NFL career, and now he'll slot in alongside Chris Jones."

Kansas City has been too reliant on the 31-year-old defensive tackle to single-handedly generate a pass rush. Jones will be 32 years old before the start of next season, and he is still a very good player, but he has lost a step. Tonga is a dominant force in the run game and will be a solid addition to the defensive line.

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) rushes for yards against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"News broke earlier today that Kelce had told interested teams that he would be returning to Kansas City, and now we have the terms," McGuinness explained. "While he's not the same player he once was, Kelce still ranked fourth among tight ends in PFF Wins Above Replacement last season while placing among the top 20 players at the position in PFF overall grade."

The 36-year-old tight end is clearly no longer the same player he was, but his presence and experience will be monumental for the Chiefs, who are entering the next phase in the Mahomes era.

Tyquan Thornton

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) runs against New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"After spending his first three seasons in New England, Thornton settled into a more effective role with the Chiefs," McGuinness said. "He boasted a career-high 68.4 PFF receiving grade and 1.70 yards per route run in 2025 while not dropping any of his 36 catchable targets. Thornton returns to Kansas City as a nice complementary piece for Patrick Mahomes, with more chances to convert on deep passes using his prolific speed."

Kansas City's wide receiver corps is not robust, as the depth is extremely shallow, with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, and Thornton. The 25-year-old wideout gained a rapport with Mahomes and made several important plays, especially early in the season.

Alohi Gilman

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"Across stops with both the Chargers and Ravens in 2025, Gilman was an effective player against multiple offensive facets by earning 71.6-plus PFF run-defense and coverage grades," McGuinness explained. "While he could stand to improve his tackling (career 14.4% miss rate), his positional versatility is a definite asset. Gilman comes in slightly above projected value but should be a good replacement for Bryan Cook."