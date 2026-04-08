What Drafting a WR in the First Round Would Say About Chiefs

The buzz around the 2026 NFL Draft is only growing, as we are just over two weeks away from April 23, which is when the first round will take place.

It goes without saying that there are plenty of storylines in this year's draft, but the Kansas City Chiefs' possessing a top-10 pick after failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in over a decade may take the cake.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City's 2025 season was already tailing off well before Patrick Mahomes suffered the season-ending ACL injury in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. This team was running on fumes, and the glaring weaknesses that had been present in 2024 were too much to overcome this time around.

That being said, the Chiefs have several areas of the roster that they will need to address in the draft, but an under-the-radar issue for the team is the lack of consistent production from the wide receiver position. While Kansas City will undoubtedly take a pass-catching option at some point during the three-day event, what would taking a wideout at No. 9 say about how the front office views the current receiver depth chart? Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Rashee Rice's Uncertain Future in Kansas City

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and due to off-field concerns and the inability to stay on the field during his first three seasons, the 25-year-old receiver is unlikely to be retained past 2026. Quite frankly, the writing is already on the wall, as the Chiefs have yet to give Rice an extension and are unlikely to do so.

Taking Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, or Makai Lemon that high up the board would indicate that Rice's time in Kansas City is ticking. While the Chiefs want to maximize this draft positioning to revitalize the roster with the goal of competing in 2026, general manager Brett Veach also understands that this year’s draft is about prolonging the team’s Super Bowl window into the future.

Kansas City Feels It Can't Wait on Xavier Worthy's Development

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Two years ago, the Chiefs moved up four spots in the first round to select the former Texas wide receiver, who broke the 40-yard dash record with a 4.21 time. After a solid rookie season, Worthy's production and effectiveness plummeted.

His pre-draft concerns of not being able to beat opposing cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage became overwhelmingly apparent. Additionally, it proved the sentiment that playing receiver is more than just straight-line speed. Route running and the ability to win at all three levels of the field are what make a receiver a dependable pass-catching option.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Investing two first-round picks in three years on the receiver position is not something the Chiefs envisioned after selecting Worthy 28th overall in 2024, but based on the circumstances, their hand may be forced.