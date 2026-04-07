Two-Round Mock Draft: What the Chiefs Should Do

This is the first mock draft that I have conducted for the 2026 NFL Draft, and of course, we will focus on the Kansas City Chiefs.

After trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, Kansas City has nine draft picks, including two in the first round. With the additional capital, general manager Brett Veach has maneuverability, which could be a tremendous factor for the Chiefs in this year's draft.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With all of that being said, here is my first mock draft, and this is what I believe Kansas City should do in the first two rounds.

No. 9: Edge, David Bailey, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, that is not a typo. Last week, Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs hosted David Bailey and Arvell Reese . Obviously, Kansas City will speak with players that they are interested in, but it is the case for every team; there are prospects that they meet with who are not realistic options and out of reach.

That stands true for these two pass rushers, but the Chiefs could pave a path to take Reese or Bailey off the board. Assuming the New York Jets select Reese, Kansas City should guarantee a difference-making pass rusher, and Bailey certainly fits the bill.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 251-pound edge rusher totaled 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles. The Texas Tech product could develop into an elite pass rusher at the next level, and the Chiefs should make sure they leave this draft with an established presence off the edge.

No. 29: CB, Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming Kansas City moves up to No. 3 without giving up 29 and 40 may be wishful thinking, but in this mock, Veach is able to retain both picks. This pick was gained in the McDuffie trade, and while I am not the biggest fan of essentially trading McDuffie for a similar prototype, Terrell possesses similar qualities to the 2022 first-round pick.

The Clemson product plays sticky coverage, can line up in the slot and on the outside, and is one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the draft. Additionally, Terrell can also be incredibly effective as a rusher in disguise blitzes, which would fill the role McDuffie held last season. In 2025, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback compiled 48 tackles, nine passes defended, five forced fumbles, and three sacks.

No. 40: DT, Caleb Banks, Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Prior to the foot injury that he suffered during the scouting combine in February, Banks was viewed as a top-15 pick in the draft. However, the injury has plummeted his draft stock, as the 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle is expected to be out until June.

If Banks enters Day 2 still on the board and is available when the Chiefs are on the clock, they should run to the podium with Banks' name on the card. Kansas City needs a contingency plan for life after Chris Jones, but in the meantime, pairing Banks with the 31-year-old defensive tackle would be a towering tandem that could dominate against opposing guards.