3 Reasons Chiefs Need to Draft Pass Rusher at No. 9 or Earlier

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Kansas City Chiefs need a stellar performance from the front office.

This is a pressure-cooker draft for the Chiefs , as their future outlook is heavily dependent on how well the organization is able to retool a roster entering the next phase in the Patrick Mahomes era. While the core group of players at the start of the dynasty remains, there is no question that some of those parts - Chris Jones and Travis Kelce - have lost a step.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City has several needs heading into the draft later this month, but identifying and landing an edge rusher is the top order of business on the to-do list. Here are three reasons the Chiefs have to solidify this issue as early as possible in the first round.

Advantageous Spot

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quite frankly, the Chiefs never want to be in this spot again, and while that may be the case, there is also never a better time to address a premium position. With a top-10 pick , general manager Brett Veach needs to do everything and anything to draft Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr.

If that means trading up , which has been a rumor circulating, as Kansas City visited Reese and Bailey in recent days. Both players are expected to be off the board by the fifth pick, so the fact that the Chiefs' brass is investing time to speak with both players this late in the process is telling.

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, Kansas City does not want to be in this position again with Mahomes as the starting quarterback, so it might as well make the most of this opportunity and take a potential superstar pass rusher, which could require Veach to be ultra-aggressive, which the Chiefs can afford with two first-round picks.

Current Pass Rusher Market

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This offseason, we have seen Jaelan Phillips sign a contract worth $30 million per season, Odafe Oweh sign a contract worth $24 million annually, and Travon Walker sign a contract worth $27.5 million annually. Those are ridiculous numbers, and quite frankly, Walker is the only justifiable deal, although he has had two dud years since being taken with the first-overall pick in 2022.

Taking that into account, Kansas City will never be able to afford to pay an elite pass rusher that type of money. Not to mention, the Chiefs are already paying George Karlaftis $22 million per season. Imagine if Kansas City is able to land Reese or Bailey. Both players have a great chance of developing into elite edge rushers, and Kansas City would have them at a discounted price for at least the next four years.

Great Pass Rushes Elevate a Secondary

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The best way to support a rebuilding secondary is to provide it with a formidable to great pass rush. Depending on what the Chiefs can accomplish during the draft along the defensive line, there is a possibility they instantly become one of the better pass-rush units in the league.

Obviously, there is an abundance of work to do in that department, and Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of the season, but if Kansas City can pair Reese or Bailey with Caleb Banks or Peter Woods, that is at least a formidable group heading into next season. With a young secondary filled with a plethora of moving parts, it is going to take time for that unit to gel and develop. Kansas City can alleviate some of that pressure by generating pressure of its own from the defensive line.