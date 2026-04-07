How Chiefs Should Operate in First Round

This upcoming draft is the most important one in the Patrick Mahomes era, and is a potential fork-in-the-road moment for the franchise. With an underwhelming and ineffective class, the Kansas City Chiefs could be staring down a lackluster back nine of Mahomes' career. On the other hand, a compiled group of players with similar impact to the 2022 class, and Kansas City could quickly return to a Super Bowl-contending team.

Ironically, the 2022 draft class was a product of Kansas City accumulating extra draft capital by trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, which resulted in the selection of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs replicated that approach this offseason, trading McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul, including a 2026 first-round pick (29th overall).

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just like four years ago, Kansas City will have two first-round picks, which opens up avenues for general manager Brett Veach to maneuver around the board if he feels inclined. With that idea in mind, here is what the Chiefs' strategy should look like in the first round.

Trade Up From No. 9

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the entire process, I have been a proponent of Kansas City staying at nine and allowing the board to organically fall to them. However, after reports surfaced that the Chiefs hosted David Bailey and Arvell Reese , the possibility of landing one of those edge rushers has been too tantalizing to eliminate as a potential selection.

Kansas City will be required to trade up into the top five draft Bailey or Reese, and that is exactly what Veach and the front office have to execute on opening night. If the Chiefs want to guarantee one of these players to be playing alongside Chris Jones, they will need to move up all the way to No. 3 . The Arizona Cardinals hold that pick, and general manager Monti Ossenfort is always open to trading back. For example, in 2023, Ossenfort's first year as the Cardinals' general manager, the team traded the third-overall pick to the Houston Texans for picks No. 12, No. 33, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Now, the Chiefs have to be careful not to overpay to trade up. Kansas City should prioritize holding the No. 29 pick in all trade discussions.

Only Trade No. 29 if Top-12 Talent Falls Into 20s

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City could very well move up from this spot as well. Although it is increasingly unlikely to occur if the Chiefs move up the board from No. 9, there could be ample opportunities for Veach to trade this pick for a sliding prospect.

For instance, buzz among draft analysts is that Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson could precipitously fall down the board due to health concerns. If the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout is available in the mid-20s, Kansas City could take a shot on arguably the best player at his position in the draft.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive tackles Peter Woods and Caleb Banks are also worthy trade-up candidates, but one or both players could be available at the Chiefs' selection for various reasons, so I would suggest letting the board play out in that scenario.