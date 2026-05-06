The months of May and June figure to be quiet for the Kansas City Chiefs. The last campaign is a thing of the distant past, premier free agents have already signed and the 2026 NFL Draft has wrapped up.

That doesn't mean there aren't still holes on the roster to fill. General manager Brett Veach, despite having a draft that's deemed solid by many, can make some small moves to round out the roster. There's one minor late-spring or early-summer pickup that would make major waves in Chiefs Kingdom, though.

On offense, the wide receiver room has ample talent at the top but is threading a minuscule needle. If one player either underperforms or isn't available, it could doom the entire group. With that in mind, should Kansas City consider signing former New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs?

The answer is complicated.

Before getting into any performance-related calculus regarding Diggs, it's important to note his off-the-field situation. Accusations of assault, battery and strangulation of his former chef previously cast a dark cloud over the four-time Pro Bowler's free agency.

Diggs has since been found not guilty and cleared of charges, but that remained a serious question until this week. Let's get back to the on-field pros and cons.

On one hand, Diggs rebounded from a 2024 torn ACL with the Houston Texans to deliver a very impressive effort in his lone Patriots season. He hauled in 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, also posting his highest yards per touch mark (11.9) since 2022 with the Buffalo Bills.

The good doesn't stop there. Per SumerSports, Diggs' 83.33% catch rate led all receivers with at least 250 routes run in 2025-26. In that 94-player group, he ranked eighth in total EPA with 98.65. ESPN's receiver score analytics graded him as the second-best overall pass catcher in the sport.

Three questions arise with a potential Diggs-Chiefs union, however.

First and foremost, how much does he have left in the tank? He's 32 (turning 33 in November) and only produced 14 catches for 110 yards when it mattered most in four postseason games. Additionally, how much money will he command?

The NFLPA's public salary cap report lists the Chiefs as having $6.7 million available, albeit without its rookies signed yet. They can't afford anything much more than a veteran minimum.

Finally, there's the matter of how Diggs would fit in the offense. These days, via Pro Football Focus, he's closing in on nearly a 50-50 split of lining up outside and in the slot. One must also consider the limit on his range; 69.2% of his prior-year targets were behind or within nine yards of the line of scrimmage. For reference, Rashee Rice's share was 75.4%.

With Xavier Worthy entering a make-or-break year and Tyquan Thornton back as a vertical threat, though, it could absolutely work. Diggs also does plenty of damage over the middle of the field, which is music to head coach Andy Reid's ears. Adding him as the fourth member of a rotation, regardless of hierarchy, makes plenty of sense.

Rice can't be relied upon to be durable on the field or take care of business off it. Worthy is a tough cookie but underwhelmed for all of last season. Thornton thrived on high-difficulty and high-variance targets in his 2025 breakout. For every reason this group can be good, there's one or two reasons it can fall flat.

That's why signing Diggs — yes, even at this stage in his career — would be a smart move.

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