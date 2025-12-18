New Chiefs Star Emerges as Kelce Begins to Pass Torch

The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of reality to check themselves with this offseason. Officially missing the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes' uncertain timetable of return from an ACL injury, and Travis Kelce's looming decision on retirement all come into play with how the offseason unfolds.

With Kelce seemingly reaching the end of his NFL career, the Chiefs organization needs a new star for Mahomes to build this offense around, and they might have the perfect player.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice has had a short season compared to other players on the Chiefs, yet he's still one of the most productive. While wins haven't gone the Chiefs' way this season, Rice has shown several bright spots in being a receiving option that Mahomes and the fanbase can trust for the foreseeable future.

Rice is under contract with the Chiefs for another season as a part of his rookie deal, and with Kelce likely on his way out the door, it's time now more than ever for the paton to be passed, and in some ways, it already has been.

Kelce vs Rice 2025 Comparison

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kelce leads the Chiefs in receiving yards this season with 797 in 14 games played. Rice ranks second on the roster in receiving yards with 571, and he's done so in eight games played. Kelce is averaging 57 receiving yards a game, whereas Rice is averaging 71.3.

Additionally, a big component of success for receiving options is what they can do after they catch the football. Kelce has been known for his yards after catch in his career, but even in playing more games than Rice, Kelce has taken a backseat when it comes to that statistic.

Rice has passed Kelce in yards after catch this season, collecting 414, whereas Kelce has 409. Rice ranks 12th in the NFL in that category, passing Kelce, who ranks 13th.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Safe to say that if Rice was allowed to play the first six games of the season that he would give Kelce a run for his money in being the top receiver for the Chiefs this season.

With three games left in the campaign, and with Gardner Minshew as quarterback, it would make sense for Kelce to still get the looks he's had this season. But for longevity, it might be better for the offense to run through Rice, as it will seemingly be his role as the star receiver next season.

