Xavier Worthy Injury Scare Adds to Chiefs’ Receiving Corps Concerns

Disaster struck on Saturday when fifth-round pick and former Cincinnati standout Cyrus Allen was carted off the field during the fourth day of Chiefs training camp. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound wideout had been one of the early standouts of camp and could be dealing with a serious injury.



Just hours later, some more concerning news surfaced from the wide receiver room when it was revealed that speedster Xavier Worthy was also being evaluated for an injury. He's dealing with yet another shoulder issue after undergoing surgery this offseason to repair the torn labrum he played through for most of the 2025 campaign.

Worthy reportedly left the field on the front of a cart after appearing to reaggravate the shoulder while making a deep catch near the end zone earlier in practice. Matt Derrick later reported on X that Worthy did not appear to be in significant distress while being driven off the field.

We don't know yet whether the discomfort he's feeling is in the same shoulder that was operated on in surgery. Knowing the Chiefs' luck lately, it probably is.

Chiefs say WR Cyrus Allen left today's practice with a lower-leg injury. Andy Reid will talk again Monday. Chiefs also say WR Xavier Worthy left early with a shoulder injury. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 1, 2026

Either way, this is the last thing Chiefs fans wanted to hear after Allen, the early training camp sweetheart, also went down earlier in the day during a special teams drill.

Worthy admitted this offseason that the shoulder injury significantly limited him last year and contributed to his sophomore slump, when he caught 42 passes for 532 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He was only cleared for contact a few days ago, yet he clearly is not 100% healthy.

There was already uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs' receiving corps, and those concerns will only grow if either Worthy or Allen is forced to miss regular-season time. Neither Tyquan Thornton nor Jalen Royals have necessarily inspired much confidence into the fanbase through the first few days of camp. Rashee Rice remains just as much of a wild card for all the wrong reasons.

Head coach Andy Reid should provide more clarity by Monday. It's still not known whether Worthy will need an MRI or any additional imaging to determine the severity of the injury.

This story will be updated.

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