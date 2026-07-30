Kansas City Chiefs training camp is in full swing now, as the entire squad has been at the Missouri Western State University campus this week and just got its second practice in together.

As players adjust to the heat in St. Joseph, Missouri, head coach Andy Reid's annual run/conditioning test has already been conducted. Practice plans are beginning to roll out on both sides of the ball, with rookies and veterans alike settling into their expected roles or trying out new ones.

Which players managed to send statements with their performances on Thursday? Let's dive into the top three takeaways from day two of Chiefs camp.

The Justin Fields Panic May Have Been Premature

When the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields this offseason, some believed the club landed Patrick Mahomes' best backup yet. When Fields served up a first-day-of-camp interception to linebacker Jack Cochrane on Wednesday, the opposite crowd seemed to be jumping ship.

As is oftentimes the case, the real answer is likely somewhere in the middle. Field had a much better time in practice No. 2, including a connection with Day 3 rookie Cyrus Allen and a quality deep ball to veteran Jason Brownlee that couldn't get hauled in.

Interceptions in training camp aren't necessarily a cause for sounding the alarms. The sample size should grow for Fields in the ensuing days and weeks, including preseason, but it's good news for K.C. that he's coming off an improved showing.

Rookie UDFA Tackle Kahlil Benson Is Turning Heads

A lot has been made of the depth battle for the Chiefs at the tackle position, especially with Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore entrenched as starters. Esa Pole generated a metric ton of buzz entering camp, but it's been 2026 undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson who's turned the most heads.

Benson, who played last collegiate season at Indiana, is probably on the outside looking in regarding the eventual 53-man roster. That didn't stop him from getting reps with the first team at right tackle on Thursday, though, nor is it preventing center Creed Humphrey from singing his praises.

"Really hard worker," Humphrey said. "He's a very hard worker. You can tell it's important to him, so he shows up [to] every meeting, every walkthrough, every lift — everything — with the right mindset. Really strong player, just from a physical standpoint. His punching power, things like that, he's really strong and really technical, too. We're excited about him."

Benson is a name to watch in the near future, perhaps beyond Pole on the depth chart but alongside Chukwuebuka "Jason" Godrick and Ethan Driskell.

A Strong Start to Camp for Nohl Williams

After he built some momentum down the stretch of his rookie season, cornerback Nohl Williams said he embraces the expectations for him in year two. After talking the talk this offseason, the sophomore defensive back is walking the walk in St. Joe.

Williams produced an interception on Thursday and had another rep where he carried wideout Xavier Worthy down the field vertically and made a would-be touchdown snag much more difficult. The 2025 third-round pick is living up to the hype early in training camp.

As Kansas City looks for its surefire partner for rookie Mansoor Delane at boundary corner, Williams could be maintaining a presumed edge over veteran Kristian Fulton and company for the gig. Stringing together productive practices is a massive plus.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.