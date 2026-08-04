Kenneth Walker III Discusses ‘Cutback’ Running Style, Mentoring Chiefs RBs

Heading into the 2026 campaign, there is renewed optimism surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Aside from having one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history back under center, KC.. also made a splash this offseason by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract.



The former Seahawk is coming off a career year after rushing for over 1,000 yards for the second time and winning Super Bowl MVP. He's widely considered the best tailback to don a Chiefs uniform since Jamaal Charles, despite not having played a game in the red and gold yet.

The Arlington, Tennessee native met with the media briefly on Tuesday, the sixth day of Chiefs training camp. Walker touched on a number of topics during his presser, including his renowned "cutback" running style he learned from his father that makes him such a dangerous weapon in the backfield.

"Yeah, that's just how I've been playing since I was a kid," Walker told reporters. "Just learning from my pops and watching backs in the league. Honestly, just learning from my pops, though."



"If he says too many people over here, go the other way, and I feel like it still works to this day," he continued. "I don't want to run into a crowd if I can go somewhere in the open field."

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker on cutting back:



“That's just how I've been playing since I've been in the league... I don't want to run into a crowd when I can go somewhere else..."



(@goldmctNFL) pic.twitter.com/yOeaQRzhOq — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 4, 2026

It's a running style that very few players can master because of the vision and burst it takes to cut back through traffic. Walker, though, is more than capable of turning those into explosive plays, as evidenced by his 4.38-second recorded 40-yard dash.



Walker is joining a running back room that also features rookie Emmett Johnson and second-year back Brashard Smith. As a fifth-year veteran, he spoke about embracing a mentorship role and what he's doing to help the younger players succeed.

"Just bringing guys with me," Walker said. "I don't want them to make the same mistakes I made when I got to the league. I don't want there to be a drop-off at all."

Walker has shared most of his first-team reps with Smith, who projects as a potential third-down receiving back. However, Chiefs fans should still expect Walker to see his fair share of targets from Patrick Mahomes. He caught 31 passes during the regular season last year after setting a career high with 46 receptions in 2024.



"K9" is going to bring some serious juice to the Chiefs' offense this season with his explosiveness. He's happy to be back in pads and eager to build off the breakout campaign he had in Seattle.

"It's good to have pads on finally, you get the thud and get that football feel back," he stated.

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