Pivot Point for Chiefs' Draft Comes Well Before No. 9
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It is relatively obvious that the Kansas City Chiefs need to address edge rusher at some point in the draft. Although the Chiefs would prefer to land one of the top-three pass rushers with the ninth-overall pick.
However, it appears that a wrench could be tossed into those plans, based on NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay's latest report.
What McShay Said
- "Trading out of No. 3 remains one of the priorities, or one of the things that could absolutely happen with Arizona," McShay said on the latest episode of his podcast, which aired on Friday. "There's a lot of buzz about Dallas, and what comes to the noise, with Dallas trading up from 12 to three to get Bailey, right?
- "Keep it in state," McShay continued. "Texas Tech, pass rusher. Most importantly, they've put all their efforts into rebuilding that defense over the last year."
What This Means for the Chiefs
In this year's draft, there is a clear tier gap of pass rushers, with the first tier consisting of Arvell Reese, Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. However, Reese is an unrealistic option for Kansas City, as the Ohio State edge rusher is expected to come off the board at No. 2 to the New York Jets. While Bailey and Bain Jr. are considered near the same level of pass rushers, the Texas Tech product is clearly the better option.
Dallas possesses the ammunition to jump from No. 12 to No. 3, as in addition to that pick, the Cowboys also own the No. 20 pick. Theoretically, Dallas could package those two picks to jump nine slots and take Bailey off the board. Assuming Reese is already gone in this hypothetical, the Chiefs would be left in “no man's land” and would have to shift their focus to a different position of need.
Kansas City could also consider trading both of its first-round picks in an attempt to move up to No. 3. Regardless, the Chiefs need to bolster their defensive line on the edge and in the interior. Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of the regular season, and he needs to be supported by a formidable pass rush.
Also, based on the Chiefs' recent track record in the first round, sacrificing multiple first-round picks for one of the most established commodities in this year's draft class is not a bad idea. Over the last three years in the first round, Kansas City has drafted Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Xavier Worthy, and Josh Simmons. Albeit these selections took place with a bottom-five pick on the opening night, it's safe to say that's not an impressive resume in a three-year span. Simmons appears to be the likely positive outcome from this group, but even he has question marks heading into his second season.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.