Pivot Point for Chiefs' Draft Comes Well Before No. 9

It is relatively obvious that the Kansas City Chiefs need to address edge rusher at some point in the draft. Although the Chiefs would prefer to land one of the top-three pass rushers with the ninth-overall pick.

However, it appears that a wrench could be tossed into those plans, based on NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay's latest report .

What McShay Said

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Trading out of No. 3 remains one of the priorities, or one of the things that could absolutely happen with Arizona," McShay said on the latest episode of his podcast, which aired on Friday. "There's a lot of buzz about Dallas, and what comes to the noise, with Dallas trading up from 12 to three to get Bailey, right?

"Keep it in state," McShay continued. "Texas Tech, pass rusher. Most importantly, they've put all their efforts into rebuilding that defense over the last year."

What This Means for the Chiefs

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) get ready before the snap during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In this year's draft , there is a clear tier gap of pass rushers, with the first tier consisting of Arvell Reese, Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. However, Reese is an unrealistic option for Kansas City, as the Ohio State edge rusher is expected to come off the board at No. 2 to the New York Jets. While Bailey and Bain Jr. are considered near the same level of pass rushers, the Texas Tech product is clearly the better option.

Dallas possesses the ammunition to jump from No. 12 to No. 3, as in addition to that pick, the Cowboys also own the No. 20 pick. Theoretically, Dallas could package those two picks to jump nine slots and take Bailey off the board. Assuming Reese is already gone in this hypothetical, the Chiefs would be left in “no man's land” and would have to shift their focus to a different position of need.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City could also consider trading both of its first-round picks in an attempt to move up to No. 3. Regardless, the Chiefs need to bolster their defensive line on the edge and in the interior. Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of the regular season, and he needs to be supported by a formidable pass rush.