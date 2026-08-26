With roster cutdowns just days away at this point, all 32 NFL teams are beginning to get clearly defined pictures of what their respective depth charts will look like. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, and general manager Brett Veach apparently felt like his club was lacking in the trenches.

Prior to Friday's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City is making a trade for additional offensive line depth. First reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the team is swapping with the New York Giants for guard Joshua Ezeudu.

It's a 2028 seventh-round pick heading to New York in exchange for Ezeudu, Schultz adds.

Trade: The #Chiefs are trading a 2028 7th-round pick to the #Giants in exchange for G Josh Ezeudu, per sources.



Kansas City has been looking to add OL depth and now does so with Ezeudu, who played in 33 games during his tenure with New York. pic.twitter.com/7UKuGVEwv5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2026

An addition on the fringes, regardless of method used, shouldn't come as much of a surprise to those in Chiefs circles. Speaking to the media just last week, assistant general manager Mike Bradway acknowledged that bringing in external talent could make sense if the coaches and front office are aligned.

"There's got to be buy-in from the personnel side and, obviously, the coaches," Bradway said. "Are they going to use them whether it’s offense, defense or special teams? There could be an opportunity for a player-for-player type of move. We are certainly open for business, open for anything.”

It appears that alignment is in place for Ezeudu, who was a free agent in the spring and doesn't turn 27 years old until after the Chiefs kick off the 2026 regular season against the Denver Broncos.

Ezeudu, a North Carolina product, spent his first four seasons with the Giants after being the 67th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 33 regular-season games for the G-Men from 2022-2024, including 10 starts. He has 737 offensive snaps and another 107 special teams reps to his name and spent the 2025 campaign on the injured reserve list. He re-signed with New York during the offseason on a one-year, $1.145 million deal.

The veteran lineman's best season likely came in 2024, when he played 136 snaps at left tackle and another 28 at left guard. He earned a Pro Football Focus offense grade of 62.7, including a 68.0 run blocking mark and a 62.0 pass blocking metric — all personal bests. In the process, however, he surrendered 12 hurries and 15 pressures after giving up seven and 12, respectively, in 62 more pass-blocking snaps the year prior.

Given Ezeudu's combination of experience and athleticism, this is a fine flier to take if you're Kansas City. It does come at the expense of a late 2028 pick, though, and also requires another roster move to be made at some point.

As Veach and company pare the roster down to a final 53, it's now expected that Ezeudu's name will be on the list alongside the likes of Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and others.

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