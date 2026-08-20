With the sun finally setting on Kansas City Chiefs training camp, the team will soon leave the Missouri Western State University and head back to Arrowhead Stadium to continue the preseason. As the club gears up for looming roster cuts in a matter of days, though, general manager Brett Veach is still leaving no stone unturned.

On the final day of practice up in St. Joseph, Mo., the Chiefs are signing offensive tackle Kellen Diesch following a Wednesday tryout. In order to make room for him on the offseason roster, veteran Matt Waletzko was waived.

Chiefs have signed OT Kellen Diesch, one of two tackles they had in for a tryout Wednesday. He’s wearing No. 74.



Club waived OL Matt Waletzko to make room on the 53. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 20, 2026

Diesch, 26, spent three collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before wrapping things up with a couple of campaigns at Arizona State. After going undrafted back in 2022, he latched on with the Miami Dolphins for a brief period before bouncing around to the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. His most recent team was the Tennessee Titans.

The former Sun Devil has yet to play in a regular-season game and hasn't logged a preseason snap in 2026. He's primarily been a practice squad player over the years, serving as organizational depth and an extra player when rosters expand to 90 for the offseason.

In the last practice of camp and each subsequent day he's on the team, Diesch will attempt to make a case to stick around on the Chiefs' offensive line. That front five and its reserves struggled in last Saturday's 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, contributing to an overall team total of 12 penalties for 83 yards.

Speaking to the media this week, offensive line coach Andy Heck emphasized the need for a cleaner effort this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Obviously, we’ve got to eliminate those penalties," Heck said. "It’s clear that those are drive killers. I mean we’re going, we’re going, we’re moving the ball, [then] we have a penalty and we go backwards. So we’ve got to be more disciplined than that. We've got to play with our hands inside. We've got to make sure we’re sharp on the snap count, and we’re looking for guys who can do that.”

Time will tell if Diesch, who's a true 6-foot-7 but is on the lighter side at roughly 300 pounds and only has 32-inch arms, can utilize his combination of experience and athleticism to impress Heck and company in the coming days.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.