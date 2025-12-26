Reviewing What Could’ve Been Travis Kelce’s Final Kansas City Game

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered another loss this season, this time at the hands of their AFC West division rivals, the Denver Broncos, on Christmas. However, with this Chiefs team looking like a shell of itself, they did play with some fight against the division leaders.

Even with the loss, veteran tight end Travis Kelce sure made his presence felt on the field. In what could have been his final game playing in front of Chiefs Kingdom at home in Arrowhead, Kelce continued to do what he's done all season long, and that's lead in receiving yards.

In five receptions, the future Hall of Famer had 36 receiving yards, averaging seven yards per catch. While he was targeted six times, Kelce made each reception count, as quarterback Chris Oladokun and this Chiefs offense needed every reception they could get.

While this type of performance doesn't stand out compared to other games over the years, the Chiefs Kingdom made sure Kelce felt the love every chance they could give it to him. Several fans showed up with signs, all thanking Kelce for all the good times he's had.

Following the game, Kelce spoke to the media and stayed true to his word about his potential retirement announcement.

"I've been just focused on trying to win football games, man. I'll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization, when the time comes," Kelce said.

Kelce's Thoughts on Oladokun

Normally working with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce worked with Oladokun. The former seventh-round pick finished the game with 66 passing yards in 13 completions, had one touchdown pass to Brashard Smith, and had a passer rating of 79.

Kelce thought the performance was promising for the young quarterback, as revealed in his postgame press conference.

"I'm proud of him, man. Throughout the week, his attention to detail, his professionalism, his leadership. Couldn't be happier for the guy. Obviously wish we could have got that win for him in a big game against a rival. But um I'm proud of him, man. I'm proud of the way he uh he led us into victory and and kept fighting, man."

Kelce will finish his season with the Chiefs in Las Vegas against the Raiders in Week 18. It's likely he'll be a leading factor in that game, as it could be the potential final game of his career in the NFL.

