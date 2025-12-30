Kelce Carries Strong Career Stats vs Raiders Into Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs conclude their season this Sunday against their AFC West division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Both franchises sit in the bottom half of the AFC West standings, but the Raiders are top of the 2026 NFL Draft selection pool with their poor 2-14 record.

While the Chiefs hold a Top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as of now, a loss to the Raiders would be the most embarrassing loss of the season. Additionally, it would mean a lot to the franchise if veteran Travis Kelce has a strong game, as he's done all his career when taking on the Raiders.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With what could be his final game in the National Football League, Kelce leads the Chiefs' offense into Week 18 with the most receiving yards. Planning on making his retirement decision sooner rather than later, Kelce has at least one more opponent to wreak havoc on.

Kelce vs Raiders: Career Stats

Throughout his career, Kelce has played the Raiders 23 times, with his 24th time set for Sunday. Since 2014, Kelce has taken his game to the next level when going up against this division rival, surpassing 1,600 receiving yards in 131 receptions.

The future Hall of Famer has a 73.6% reception rate against the Raiders in his career, 86 of which were hauled in for first downs. Scoring over 80 career touchdowns, 12 of which have come against Las Vegas. Kelce didn't secure a touchdown in the franchise's first meeting of this season.

In the 23 games played for the Chiefs against the Raiders in his career, Kelce has helped Kansas City to a 19-4 record. Kelce has made it clear that the final games this season will be him trying to help the team win, regardless of his declining productivity since 2022.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief and I love doing what I do and I know I’ve been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid and I think getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need to play this game," Kelce said Dec 19.

"I think the integrity of being a man about your work and giving everybody your devoted attention and your sense of urgency to be at your best for them. That’s just how you need to go about work."

