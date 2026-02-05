Travis Kelce Seems to Be Enjoying Time Off the Field

There are several storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, including the future of future hall-of-fame tight end Travis Kelce. The 36-year-old is not currently under contract for the 2026 season, and considering retirement.

While the world waits for Kelce's decision , he is enjoying his time off the field, competing in the WM Phoenix Pro-Am this week. On Wednesday, the three-time Super Bowl champion hit one of the best shots of the tournament so far, hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole within a few feet of the hole.

ESPN's NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington shared his thoughts on Kelce's shot, which garnered attention all over the internet.

This is an unbelievably good shot by @tkelce under that pressure and spotlight of the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am! What a dart by Travis Kelce!!! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hva9JcWEO7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 4, 2026

With Kelce's future remaining to be one of the main topics of discussion, let's take a look at the coming weeks and months for the veteran tight end.

When Will Kelce Make Announcement?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Who knows?" Kelce said when asked about his future plans. "Either it hits me quick or I've got to take some time. Last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to kind of give this one a shot. So, I [don't know]. We'll see."

On his New Heights podcast last month, the 11-time pro bowler shared his thought process and mindset heading into this offseason.

"Every season ends for me, I just put my feet up, and I just be a human," Kelce said. "Just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, just trying to figure out what I'm going to do next in terms of my future in football."

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Regardless of what Kelce decides to do, he will always have a passion for the game, and he will allow his body to play a part in the decision-making process.

"There's a lot of love for the game that's still there and I don't think I'll ever lose that," Kelce said. "It's a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up, and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat."

Chiefs' Owner Clark Hunt's Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Clark Hunt, CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, is seen prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, the Chiefs' owner shared his perspective of the situation, while providing what the organization expects from Kelce.

"Well, as an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back," Hunt said. "He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We’re trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.

“He has sort of a busy offseason coming up with his engagement and marriage, so we want to be respectful and give him the time he needs to make a decision," Hunt continued. "But we certainly hope that he’ll be back.”