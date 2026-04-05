Early Indications That Chiefs Could Trade Up in First Round

It goes without saying that the Kansas City Chiefs need more production from their defensive line next season.

In 2025, Kansas City's defense recorded 33 sacks, which ranked 26th in the league. With the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , the Chiefs could be on the outskirts of landing one of the top-tier pass rusher prospects. Texas Tech's David Bailey , Ohio State's Arvell Reese, and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. are universally viewed as the top-three pass rushers in this year's class.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. has been linked with Kansas City throughout the pre-draft process , as Reese and Bailey are each expected to be taken inside the top five. However, the Chiefs have visited the Texas Tech and Ohio State pass rushers on top-30 visits. According to Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, that could be a sign that Kansas City is exploring moving up the board.

Rapoport's Thoughts

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What's interesting to me, that the Chiefs have visited with a couple really good pass rushers who should go earlier than they pick, which means at least they're looking at the potential moving up in the draft," Rapoport said. "Remember, the last time they moved a really good player, which was Tyreek Hill, they completely retooled their defense. This is what the Chiefs do, right? They have the opportunity to take these draft picks and say, 'we're going to make the entire team better while giving up one good player to do it.'"

Overall Thoughts

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Based on general manager Brett Veach's comments last month and the fact that the Chiefs have visited with these elite prospects, they appear to be prioritizing a pass rusher and could be aggressive in landing one.

If Kansas City is able to move up from No. 9 without sacrificing the 29th pick, the front office needs to do everything possible to orchestrate a trade. When assessing the board, the most plausible trade partner is the Arizona Cardinals, who own the third-overall pick. Arizona has been traded back multiple times in recent drafts.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are not many guarantees this year's draft, but Bailey and Reese each have very good chances of developing into elite players at the next level. Pairing one of those players with a defensive back later in the first round would be the most ideal scenario for Kansas City. The Chiefs cannot afford to exit the first round without a pass rusher, but preferably in the top 10, or in this case, in the top five.