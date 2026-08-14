What Will We Learn About Kahlil Benson in the Chiefs' First Preseason Game?

Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Kahlil Benson has done nothing but exceed expectations during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. If he continues that pattern during the team's first preseason game of the year, he could find himself in the starting lineup when the regular season arrives.

However, we can learn something about Benson on Saturday even when he isn't on the field.

Benson has seen significant work with the starting offensive line during Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, beginning at right tackle and often bumping presumed starter Jaylon Moore to the second-string. Following a hip injury to right guard Trey Smith, Benson moved to the first-team right guard spot, with Moore returning to tackle.

These have all been tremendous developments for Benson as a late-signing UDFA who was never guaranteed even an offseason roster spot, but I've also been slow to adjust my theoretical depth chart during camp. The Chiefs clearly love what they've seen from Benson so far, but I still assume that his first-team reps have come as an evaluation tool rather than a definitive statement of his starting status.

If that theory is accurate, Benson can make a meal out of his opportunity on Saturday. I'd like to see Benson start at right guard (in Smith's absence) before moving back to right tackle with the second-team offensive line. These preseason reps can be precious for players who still have something to prove to their coaches, and Benson hasn't been tested by anyone other than Chiefs defenders during his first professional training camp.

If that theory isn't true—if the team has seen enough from Benson already—we'll find out even earlier.

I'd still be surprised by this path (though I've been surprised by Benson's developments many times already in the last month), but the Chiefs could simply send Benson out onto the field for a short cameo with the first-team offense and then pull him alongside Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, and Moore, protecting him from injury with the other starters.

Smith's injury makes this scenario seem more unlikely, as we know Benson won't be starting at right guard in Week 1 unless Smith's hip ailment is much more serious than head coach Andy Reid has indicated so far. If Benson is going to take a starting job, it would have to be from Moore, and Benson presumably can't show right tackle comfort while playing guard to Moore's left.

Regardless of if Benson starts against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, his rise up the Chiefs' depth chart is genuinely unprecedented to the best of my memory. On Saturday, he could either take the next step toward a starting job or a step back into more traditional rookie expectations if the Rams' backups give him trouble.

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