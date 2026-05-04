Chiefs Make Flurry of Roster Moves After Rookie Minicamp

After a massive rookie minicamp featuring 108 first-year hopefuls, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed three new players, including one wide receiver who has already introduced himself to two local college football fan bases.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced that they signed Vanderbilt defensive back Marlen Sewell, Indiana offensive tackle Kahlil Benson and Missouri wide receiver Xavier Loyd.

Missouri/Illinois State/Kansas State WR Xavier Loyd

Loyd's local connections run deep, as the Blue Springs, Missouri native started his college career in Manhattan, Kansas as a member of the Kansas State Wildcats in 2022 and 2023. Loyd transferred to Illinois State for the 2024 season where he started all 14 games and recorded 912 yards on 66 catches. Loyd then transferred to Mizzou, where he reeled in two receptions in 13 games with the Tigers in 2025.

Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote on social media that Loyd "had a great rookie minicamp."

Vanderbilt DB Marlen Sewell

Sewell spent five years as a Commadore, eventually earning a role as a team captain and playing in at least 12 games in each of his final three seasons.

Indiana/Colorado OT Kahlil Benson

Benson started his career in Indiana for the 2020-23 seasons before transferring to Colorado for the 2024 season. Benson then returned to Indiana for 2025, where he and the Hoosiers won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Chiefs waive three others

In corresponding roster moves, the Chiefs waived quarterback Jake Haener, defensive end Ethan Hurkett and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

Haener was an early addition for Kansas City who was slowly squeezed out of the quarterback room throughout the Chiefs' offseason. The former 2023 fourth-round pick was a noteworthy signing in February, but that was well before the team traded for New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields and later drafted LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round. Even with Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL, Haener fell to the fifth quarterback spot on the depth chart, likely in part due to Chris Oladokun's familiarity with the team's system and terminology.

Pickens, a 2023 third-round selection, spent last season with the Chiefs, starting on KC's practice squad. He appeared in three games for Kansas City after two disappointing seasons in Chicago the years prior.

Hurkett is an undrafted rookie out of Iowa.

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