Travis Kelce's Longevity Stands Alone With One Other NFL Legend

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 campaign has fallen apart quicker than anyone could have expected, as their loss to the Tennessee Titans proves that more issues lie within the organization that they must fix for 2026. However, if there were a bright spot for this season, Travis Kelce has been one of them.

While his performance against the Titans is one that several can forget about, as he had one reception go for six yards, it did let Kelce make NFL history. As published by NFL+ on X, Travis Kelce joins HOF Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with at least 800 receiving yards in 12 consecutive seasons.

When thinking about how many players have played wide receiver or tight end in the National Football League, seeing that Kelce joins a list that had been a single answer to a trivia question for a while is more reason he could be considered the best tight end to ever play.

With two games left this season, Kelce is 20 yards shy of tying his 2024 receiving yard total of 823, but it will likely be the third year in a row where he falls short of 1,000 receiving yards. Nearing 13,000 receiving yards in his career, Kelce's going to have to rely on Chris Oladokun as his quarterback to do so.

Jerry Rice was a breed of his own, collecting 18 seasons with over 800 receiving yards during his career in the National Football League. While Kelce won't get close to Rice's 22,895 receiving yards, sharing this achievement with him is one he won't forget.

As Kelce's career seems to be winding down, yet before the game against the Titans he spoke on how his body is feeling going into the potential final games of his career.

Kelce's Thoughts

“We’re rolling, man. I’m out here practicing every single day and I’m able to keep doing it. It’s an honor to be out there on that field and feeling the discomfort that I’m feeling right now because there’s a lot of guys and a lot of people that wish they could be out there on that field and get a chance to make those plays and feel the soreness after a game. It’s almost like an honor to feel all that. It’s the end of a football season, everybody’s banged up, but this year is no different than others.”

