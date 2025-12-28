Why the Chiefs’ O-Line Ranking Is Better Than Expected

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has been an area of concern for several seasons, most prominently these last two seasons. With the franchise already out of playoff contention, the offensive line looks a lot different from how it looked to begin the season.

Creed Humphrey, Kingsley Suamataia, and Trey Smith are the only remaining starting offensive line members the Chiefs have this season, as Jawaan Taylor and Josh Simmons are ruled out for the season. And despite all that, Kansas City remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to the offensive line power rankings.

Power Rankings Revealed

According to Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy, the Chiefs' offensive line ranks as the 15th-best in the National Football League. Kennedy highlighted that Creed Humphrey is the best offensive lineman for the Chiefs in terms of PFF standards, where Jaylon Moore brings in the rear.

Humphrey holds an 89.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade and is considered to be the number one center in the NFL by those standards. Smith holds a 68.5 overall grade, Suamataia holds a 63.8 overall grade, and Simmons has a 62.7 overall grade.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and center Creed Humphrey (52) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) run onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' offensive line may be ranked higher than their actual performance this season. If we consider Patrick Mahomes' sack total, he would easily set a new career high in sacks if he played a full season. Mahomes' season finished with 34 sacks. He was sacked 36 times in 2024.

Pivoting the focus to current Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun, the offensive line he's had hasn't done a terrific job at defending him either. Through two games played, Oladokun has been sacked five times. If there is a positive outlook, only one came on Christmas against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws a pass as he is hit by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) and Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Regardless of how the offensive line ranks, there is a clear need for improvement for the next season. When Mahomes comes back, he can't be running for his life trying to make things happen. Think about it, the year Mahomes last won the MVP award, he was only sacked 26 times, surpassing 5,000 passing yards.

There is upside for the Chiefs' offensive line, but if players are available in the 2026 NFL Draft , Brett Veach and the scouting team must pull the trigger on adding to the room, unless they plan on adding veteran talent through free agency.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The biggest bright spot is Josh Simmons. So long as he stays healthy and on the field, his upside is tremendous.

