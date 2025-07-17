Mahomes Enters Camp With New Haircut, More Caffeine
Patrick Mahomes does not care about those who call him overrated, question whether he’s the league’s best quarterback, or criticize him for his dad bod. He does care about taking care of business, literally and figuratively.
In fact, he cares so much about what he puts into his body that he’s putting his money into his coffee.
“I’ve been someone that’s drank coffee my whole career,” Mahomes told Brighid Tully in a feature published Monday on Complex.com. “But I want to know what’s going into my body and how it helps me perform.”
The NFL will soon find out. Mahomes is investing in a purpose-built coffee product called Throne SPORT COFFEE. The one-of-a-kind quarterback has helped to shape the one-of-a-kind drink.
Clean energy isn’t just something that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to Mahomes, it’s now something that goes into bodies, with 150mg of natural caffeine, electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs (a fancy acronym for three amino acids that help grow and repair muscles while producing energy).
“There's a lot of ready-to-go coffees out there,” Mahomes said, “but if you look at the ingredients behind a lot of ‘em, there's not a lot of good stuff that goes into it. I think it's huge to have an option out there that's healthy for you, that tastes good, and that gives you the energy that you need.”
The NFL has come a long way in 50 years, since Joe Namath endorsed pantyhose, popcorn and shaving cream. The most prolific pitchman is now Mahomes, a former pitcher, who’s synonymous with State Farm, T-Mobile, Adidas and Oakley – in addition to Throne SPORT COFFEE.
Plus, anyone who follows him on X over the last week has seen his tweets about the Kansas City Royals’ draft selections and the good fortunes of the Kansas City Current, currently the best team in the National Women’s Soccer League.
One of his first moves after signing a 10-year, $450-million contract extension in 2020 was to purchase a minority stake in the Royals. In the years since, Mahomes also has become a limited partner in the ownership group of Sporting Kansas City (Major League Soccer) and joined his wife, Brittany, with ownership in the Current.
Other reported Mahomes investments include a new professional pickleball team in Miami, an Alpine racing team in Formula One, and perhaps the next phase of WNBA expansion in Kansas City.
