3 Sacrilegious Words Prohibited From Appearing Next to Patrick Mahomes
Some who see the world with Arrowhead-colored glasses say adjectives such as loser, overrated and average are prohibited from appearing in the same sentence with Patrick Mahomes. But when an NFL quarterback combines 15 wins with a 15th-ranked passer rating, all three are used without hesitation.
Chris Canty completed the triple play last week on Unsportsmanlike Radio, evoking the A word.
“We are one more average season by the numbers for Mahomes from having the conversation about who the best quarterback in the NFL is,” said Canty, a former NFL player, on Friday’s edition of the ESPN show. “Not who has the best résumé, but who the best quarterback in the NFL currently is.
“If the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a situation where they're not in the AFC Championship Game, and Mahomes has less than 30 touchdown passes, and he has the kind of turnovers that we saw – we’re talking about him having 15 to 20 turnovers -- then all of a sudden, it's going to become a question of who the best quarterback in the NFL is.”
But if he has more Super Bowl wins than Tom Brady over his first eight seasons as a starter, is anyone going to care that Josh Allen had more touchdown passes, or Joe Burrow had fewer turnovers?
“I know it's July and we're just trying to cook up whatever right here, but you got to be kidding me right now,” said Damien Woody, who won two Super Bowls with Brady in New England, on Tuesday’s edition of Get Up. “We're talking about a guy in Patrick Mahomes, who arguably took arguably the worst team that he's had since he's been a Kansas City Chief, to the Super Bowl last year.
“Did we not see that they had a guard playing tackle last year? The weapons were underwhelming for Patrick Mahomes, and all he did was navigate the conference and get his team back to the Super Bowl. You can say all you want about the stats and this and that, but Patrick Mahomes, to me, is still the king in the National Football League, and everybody else is just trying to get to his throne.”
That throne is highly vulnerable this year, many believe. Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and has the Bills poised for their first Super Bowl berth in more than 30 years. Some believe Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are the ultimate AFC champions. And, Burrow would’ve been in the playoffs if not for his team’s defense.
“He's still QB1,” said insider Jeremy Fowler, “but this is worth a discussion now because Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen are so good that they're splitting votes a little bit. If you were to poll 32 teams a year ago, Mahomes would probably get 30 of the votes.
“Now, it's more like 20. They’re bridging the gap a little bit. … Mahomes was making miracles last year with Joe Thuney playing tackle, Travis Kelce not his best, all the receivers hurt. He's a better quarterback now than he was even if the stats aren't as good. But he's got to answer something this year. This is on the table now.”
The No. 1 source for Chiefs information is OnSI. The best way to remain up to date is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter).
Plus, check out our Facebook page here and interact with Kansas City fans from all over the world.