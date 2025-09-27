Patrick Mahomes Brings Impressive History Into Ravens Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs couldn't have a better moment to reach an even record than doing it at home against the Baltimore Ravens. After losing to two 2024 playoff teams, the Chiefs securing a victory would be a great kickstart to the rest of their season. Luckily for them, their quarterback has some experience against them.
Since Patrick Mahomes has taken over the starting quarterback role for the Chiefs, he's faced the Ravens five times in the regular season and has a pretty good track record in doing so. Whenever the lights are the brightest, Mahomes proves why he's the franchise quarterback the Chiefs always hoped he'd be.
Mahomes Vs Ravens
Through five games, Mahomes has 137 completions in 191 attempts, which brings him to a success percentage of 71.7. In those completions, 1,770 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Averaging 354 passing yards per game, Mahomes seems to have the advantage on his side.
Keep in mind, throughout his impressive statistics, he's now playing with a veteran tight end in Travis Kelce, Tyquan Thornton, and Hollywood Brown, compared to a prime Kelce, Tyreek Hill, among others. However, Mahomes has to be one of the happiest men knowing that Xavier Worthy is listed as expected to play in Week 4.
Holding a 4-1 record over the Ravens in his career does provide Kansas City the extra edge, especially with them at home, but there is still some concern on the receiving side of the football.
Mahomes' Offensive Contributors/Non-Contributors
Mahomes has been without Worthy and Rashee Rice this season, thus far, and it's shown in their offensive game plan shift. With those two out, Thornton and Brown have been the biggest helpers for Mahomes, both hauling in 171 receiving yards. Juju Smith-Schuster is another name to mention.
However, Mahomes hasn't had the best running back help this season, which has forced Mahomes to do the rushing attack himself. Both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, Pacheco collecting 92 rushing yards this season and Hunt collecting 81, could only force Mahomes to improve his rushing numbers against Baltimore, which hasn't been very good.
Mahomes has only thrown less than 300 passing yards once against the Ravens, and it came last year. So long as Mahomes gets the help from his receivers, history could repeat itself with pressure on the franchise to win its first game at home this season.
