Two AFC Quarterbacks in Talks for Extensions Benefits Chiefs

This is the time of year when contract extension discussions are taking place for teams with quarterbacks on expiring deals in the near future. Luckily for the Kansas City Chiefs, they have Patrick Mahomes under contract for the foreseeable future, with the flexibility to restructure depending on the cap situation.

On Sunday, reports surfaced of two AFC quarterbacks discussing a new deal with their respective teams. NFL Network's NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are expected to discuss an extension. That news was followed up by NFL Network's NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reporting that the Indianapolis Colts plan to open talks soon with free agent quarterback Daniel Jones on a multi-year deal.

While each team doesn’t have any other alternative options that would present a better path towards competing for a Super Bowl, these tidbits of news do benefit the Chiefs moving forward. Here is why.

Jackson's Potential New Deal with Baltimore

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old quarterback had an underwhelming 2025 campaign, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. The most alarming development was Jackson's rushing output. The two-time league MVP rushed for 349 yards, which was a career low and could be a telling sign that Jackson's athleticism is on a downward trajectory. The 2018 first-round pick has improved as a passer throughout his career, but what makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the league is his ability to create explosive plays outside the structure of a designed play-call.

That was not present this past season, and it was evident as the Ravens missed the playoffs and fired John Harbaugh. Jackson carries a $74.5 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons, so an extension would allow Baltimore to push some of that money down the road if an extension materializes, but as mentioned, the star quarterback's best days could be behind him.

Kansas City should be more than happy if the Ravens make Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in league history.

How Much Will the Colts Pay Jones?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jones was on course to lead Indianapolis to a division title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the AFC before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the time of the injury, the Colts were in the midst of a two-game losing streak, and ended the season on a seven-game skid after an 8-2 start.

The 28-year-old quarterback is an impending free agent and is in line for a new deal. Without a doubt, Jones had an impressive 2025 campaign, but he has been disappointing for the majority of his career, and he could earn more than $40 million per season based on a 10-game sample size.

However, the Colts don't really have any other choice but to ink Jones to a multi-year deal. 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson is a bust, and Indianapolis sent two first-round picks - 2026 and 2027 - to the New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner. The organization went all in for a Super Bowl in 2025. Due to that, it has pinned itself in a corner, cutting off its resources to potentially address the quarterback position through the draft or utilizing its draft capital to acquire a quarterback from another team.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gets up off the turf after being injured in a play in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis will eventually pay Jones, but the roster could look drastically different in the near future. Michael Pittman could be cut this offseason, Alec Pierce is an impending free agent and could command nearly $20 million annually on his next contract, and Jonathan Taylor is 27 years old, and his usage this season was extremely high with 369 total touches.

This is another team Kansas City should be completely fine investing over $40 million in its quarterback, especially considering the lack of future assets Indianapolis has at its disposal.